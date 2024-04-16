TV & Movies

Spider-Man fans are cheering across America as re-releases hit theaters

Kayla Harrington
The Spider-Men Andrew Garfield Tobey Maguire Tom HollandMarvel

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy popularized the superhero and now fans are rejoicing as they can see it again on the big screen.

While there’s no doubt that the first Iron Man movie kicked off the MCU, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy truly kicked off the superhero genre.

The franchise ran from 2002 to 2007 and fans of Raimi’s web slinger haven’t been able to see it back on the big screen until now.

It was recently announced that all Spider-Man movies, starting with Raimi’s and ending with Spider: No Way Home, can be seen every Monday starting April 15.

For the first time in over 20 years, fans can watch Tobey Maguire act as the goofy and lovable Peter Parker and relive some of his character’s most iconic moments like Emo Peter.

Spider Mondays gives fans a chance to experience the web baton being passed from Macguire to Andrew Garfield and finally to Tom Holland.

This movie marathon will also be celebrating some big milestones for some of the Spider films as Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in May and Spider-Man 2 turns 20 in June.

For tickets and showtimes, head to Sony’s Spidey Movies website here. And for more movies, check out all the new streaming releases this month.

Related Topics

Sony

About The Author

Kayla Harrington

Kayla is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's huge fan of Marvel (especially if Wanda Maximoff is involved), shows that make you laugh then cry, and any cooking show found on the Food Network. Before Dexerto, she wrote for Mashable, BuzzFeed, and The Mary Sue. You can contact her at kayla.harrington@dexerto.com

keep reading
Image of a hand-made PlayStation 1 portable made by YveltalGriffin.
Tech
Modder transforms PS1 into working handheld after chopping motherboard in half
Rosalie Newcombe
Image of a PS5, with an icon of a family by Freepix on the top, with a blue background.
Tech
How to set up parental controls on PS5
Rosalie Newcombe
An image of a PS5 with a padlock icon on top by rawpixel.com on Freepik, with a blue background.
Tech
How to restore game licenses on PS5
Rosalie Newcombe
The microphone icon of the PS5, on a blue background.
Tech
How to turn off PS5 voice chat
Rosalie Newcombe

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.