Can you play as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Venom is one of the main antagonists in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and if you’re wondering whether you can play as the villain at any point in the game, here’s everything you need to know.

It goes without saying that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. Not only does it bring along a lot of story content for fans to get immersed in, but it also has new areas, an expanded map, and a bunch of villains to fight against.

Article continues after ad

Out of all these enemies, Venom is perhaps the most iconic one and is also one of the main antagonists in the game. So, it’s only natural for fans to wonder whether the villain is playable or not. Fortunately, we have the answer to that question.

Article continues after ad

Read with caution, a few minor spoilers lie ahead.

Insomniac Games/Marvel Venom is going to play a crucial role in the game.

Is Venom playable in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Yes, you can play as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, there is just one catch. Playing as the antagonist is limited to only a single mission, the time when Harry Osborne becomes the Venom. In this mission, you’ll find a fully-fledged fighting sequence between Venom against Kraven and his army. You ultimately kill Kraven in that mission. However, you can’t switch to him like you can with Peter and Miles.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The best part of the segment is that it features a proper moveset and not a recycled version of the existing animations of either of the Spideys. So, yes you technically do play as Venom, but it’s not something you really control.

Article continues after ad

You also get to feel the wrath of Venom in this mission, considering how fierce and gigantic it is!

Hopefully, that cleared any doubt related to playing as the in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

Article continues after ad

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All confirmed suits for Peter Parker & Miles Morales | Spider-Man 2 story: When does the game take place? | Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 editions | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 platforms | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 switch characters in open-world | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay trailer | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 voice actors