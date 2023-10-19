Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map: All districts and activities

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s map is an enormous recreation of New York City, expanding on the first game’s districts and collectibles.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there is a real joy to swinging around this digital New York. Traveling around the map is amazing fun, and it’s likely you’ll rarely ever want to fast travel. This faithful adaption of New York City acts as your own playground, and there’s a lot to explore. In fact, Insomniac has expanded the map with the addition of Brooklyn and Queens this time.

Not only that, there are also alot of activities you can busy yourself with. From finding the mysterious Spider-Bots, taking out Hunter Bases or just finding a photo op, there’s a lot for you to do.

However, how big is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map, how many districts are there, and what activities can you busy yourself with in them? We’re here to answer all of those questions.

Spider-Man Map Districts and activities

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map is much like the first game’s. That’s not a huge surprise though as the game is modeled after New York. That said there are more details here and districts have been expanded upon. We now have areas including Brooklyn and Queens that were missing in the previous title.

There are 14 districts for you to uncover in the game and all of them house different missions or activities. These can be:

Photo Ops

Hunter Blinds

Hunter Bases

Spider-Bots

Mysteriums

Cultural Museum

The Fire

Unidentified Targets

Symbiote Nests

Prowler Stashes

EMG Experiments

EMG Experiments FNSM Requests

Here’s a breakdown of how many of each activity there is in each district.

Harlem

Activities Quantity Photo Ops 1 Hunter Blinds 3 Hunter Bases 1 Spider-Bots 3 Mysteriums 1 Cultural Museum 2 Unidentified Targets 1 Symbiote Nests 2

Upper West Side

Activities Quantity Photo Ops 1 Prowler Stashes 1 Hunter Blinds 3 Spider-Bots 3 Hunter Bases 1 Unidentified Targets 1 Symbiote Nests 1

Central Park

Activities Quantity Marko’s Memories 1 Photo Ops 2 EMG Experiments 2 Spider-Bots 2 Mysteriums 1

Upper East Side

Activities Quantity Photo Ops 1 Spider-Bots 3 Mysteriums 1 Unidentified Targets 1 Symbiote Nests 2

Midtown

Activities Quantity Marko’s Memories 2 Photo Ops 2 FNSM Requests 1 Prowler Stashes 1 Spider-Bots 3 Mysteriums 1 Unidentified Targets 1

Hell’s Kitchen

Activities Quantity Photo Ops 1 Prowler Stashes 1 EMF Experiments 1 Spider-Bots 4

Greenwich

Activities Quantity Marko’s Memories 1 Photo Ops 2 Prowler Stashes 1 Spider-Bots 3

Financial District

Activities Quantity Marko’s Memories 4 Photo Ops 1 The Flame 1 EMF Experiments 1 Hunter Blinds 3 Hunter Bases 1 Spider-Bots 2 Unidentified Targets 1 FNSM Requests 1 Symbiote Nests 1

Chinatown

Activities Quantity Marko’s Memories 2 Photo Ops 2 The Flam 1 EMF Experiments 1 Spider-Bots 3 Mysteriums 1 Unidentified Targets 1 Symbiote Nests 1

Downtown Brooklyn

Activities Quantity Marko’s Memories 1 Photo Ops 3 FNSM Requests 1 Prowler Stashes 1 EMF Experiments 2 Hunter Blinds 2 Hunter Bases 1 Spider-Bots 4 Mysteriums 1

Williamsburg

Activities Quantity Marko’s Memories 1 Photo Ops 1 Prowler Stashes 1 The Flame 1 Brooklyn Visions 4 Spider-Bots 2 Mysteriums 2 Unidentified Targets 1 Symbiote Nexts 1

Little Odessa

Activities Quantity Marko’s Memories 1 Photo Ops 3 FNSM Requests 2 Prowler Stashes 1 Prowler Stashes 1 Spider-Bots 3 Symbiote Nests 1

Downtown Queens

Activities Quantity Photos Ops 1 Prowler Stashes 1 Spider-Bots 3 Mysteriums 1 Unidentified Targets 1

Astoria

Activities Quantity Photo Op 2 FNSM Requests 1 Prowler Stashes 1 The Flame 1 Spider-Bots 4 Symbiote Nests 1

That’s all you need to know about the map in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. You now have a nice checklist of things to look out for when you are swinging around New York. Go have fun out there, Spidey.