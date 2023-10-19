GamingSpider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map: All districts and activities

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s map is an enormous recreation of New York City, expanding on the first game’s districts and collectibles.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there is a real joy to swinging around this digital New York. Traveling around the map is amazing fun, and it’s likely you’ll rarely ever want to fast travel. This faithful adaption of New York City acts as your own playground, and there’s a lot to explore. In fact, Insomniac has expanded the map with the addition of Brooklyn and Queens this time.

Not only that, there are also alot of activities you can busy yourself with. From finding the mysterious Spider-Bots, taking out Hunter Bases or just finding a photo op, there’s a lot for you to do. 

However, how big is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map, how many districts are there, and what activities can you busy yourself with in them? We’re here to answer all of those questions.

Spider-Man Map Districts and activities

The map from Marvel's spider-man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map is much like the first game’s. That’s not a huge surprise though as the game is modeled after New York. That said there are more details here and districts have been expanded upon. We now have areas including Brooklyn and Queens that were missing in the previous title.  

There are 14 districts for you to uncover in the game and all of them house different missions or activities. These can be: 

  • Photo Ops
  • Hunter Blinds
  • Hunter Bases
  • Spider-Bots
  • Mysteriums
  • Cultural Museum
  • The Fire
  • Unidentified Targets
  • Symbiote Nests
  • Prowler Stashes
    EMG Experiments
  • FNSM Requests

Here’s a breakdown of how many of each activity there is in each district.

Harlem

ActivitiesQuantity
Photo Ops1
Hunter Blinds3
Hunter Bases1
Spider-Bots3
Mysteriums1
Cultural Museum2
Unidentified Targets1
Symbiote Nests2

Upper West Side

ActivitiesQuantity
Photo Ops1
Prowler Stashes1
Hunter Blinds3
Spider-Bots3
Hunter Bases1
Unidentified Targets1
Symbiote Nests1

Central Park

ActivitiesQuantity
Marko’s Memories1
Photo Ops2
EMG Experiments2
Spider-Bots2
Mysteriums 1

Upper East Side

ActivitiesQuantity
Photo Ops1
Spider-Bots3
Mysteriums1
Unidentified Targets1
Symbiote Nests2

Midtown

ActivitiesQuantity
Marko’s Memories2
Photo Ops2
FNSM Requests1
Prowler Stashes1
Spider-Bots3
Mysteriums1
Unidentified Targets1

Hell’s Kitchen

ActivitiesQuantity
Photo Ops1
Prowler Stashes1
EMF Experiments1
Spider-Bots4

Greenwich

ActivitiesQuantity
Marko’s Memories1
Photo Ops2
Prowler Stashes1
Spider-Bots3

Financial District

ActivitiesQuantity
Marko’s Memories4
Photo Ops1
The Flame1
EMF Experiments1
Hunter Blinds3
Hunter Bases1
Spider-Bots2
Unidentified Targets1
FNSM Requests1
Symbiote Nests1

Chinatown

ActivitiesQuantity
Marko’s Memories2
Photo Ops2
The Flam1
EMF Experiments1
Spider-Bots3
Mysteriums1
Unidentified Targets1
Symbiote Nests1

Downtown Brooklyn

ActivitiesQuantity
Marko’s Memories1
Photo Ops3
FNSM Requests1
Prowler Stashes1
EMF Experiments2
Hunter Blinds2
Hunter Bases1
Spider-Bots4
Mysteriums1

Williamsburg

ActivitiesQuantity
Marko’s Memories1
Photo Ops1
Prowler Stashes1
The Flame1
Brooklyn Visions4
Spider-Bots2
Mysteriums2
Unidentified Targets1
Symbiote Nexts1

Little Odessa

ActivitiesQuantity
Marko’s Memories1
Photo Ops3
FNSM Requests2
Prowler Stashes1
Spider-Bots3
Symbiote Nests1

Downtown Queens

ActivitiesQuantity
Photos Ops1
Prowler Stashes1
Spider-Bots3
Mysteriums1
Unidentified Targets1

Astoria

ActivitiesQuantity
Photo Op2
FNSM Requests1
Prowler Stashes1
The Flame1
Spider-Bots4
Symbiote Nests1

That’s all you need to know about the map in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. You now have a nice checklist of things to look out for when you are swinging around New York. Go have fun out there, Spidey.

