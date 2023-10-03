Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have a photo mode?

In October, Insomniac Games’ imminent Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released for PlayStation 5 consoles, as player anticipation for the latest spidey adventure grows. However, many are left pondering whether or not the game will include a photo mode. Here is everything we currently know.

There has been a recent shift in the gaming industry towards experiences that go beyond the traditional game. It’s the art of freezing time in a digital setting, and few games have done it as well as Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man franchise.

Article continues after ad

The studio has offered players the ability to become not just web-slinging superheroes but also talented photographers with the introduction of a comprehensive photo mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man. The mode allowed players to channel their inner Peter Parker and capture stunning shots as they swung around New York.

Article continues after ad

Now that the third game in the franchise is near, players are wondering if it will have a photo mode. Here’s everything we know about the availability of a photo mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Article continues after ad

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 might feature a photo mode

Insomniac Games The game is rumored to bring back Insomniac’s signature photo mode.

Considering the extensive history of PlayStation-exclusive games with photo modes that showcase the console’s graphical prowess, it is highly probable that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will include the mode. Since Spider-Man PS4, nearly all Insomniac games have launched with a photo mode that allows players to share in-game screenshots.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Typically, you can access the mode in these titles via the pause menu or by pressing the L3 and R3 buttons on your controller simultaneously. In previous Spider-Man games by Insomniac, the photo mode featured a variety of options such as Depth of Field, Exposure, and so on, as well as a variety of comic-inspired frames to enhance your ideal shot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The first Insomniac Spider-Man game included landmark missions that required Peter to photograph New York City landmarks in order to earn tokens. It is highly likely that the popular photo mode will return in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, though this is solely speculation.

So, there you have it — details on the photo mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All confirmed suits for Peter Parker & Miles Morales | Spider-Man 2 story: When does the game take place? | Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 editions | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 platforms | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 switch characters in open world | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay trailer

Article continues after ad