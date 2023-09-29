Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All accessibility options

As with every other PlayStation exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features an array of accessibility options. Insomniac Games is known for including a variety of accessibility options in their games to appeal to a broad audience and this time they’ve expanded their selection. Here are all the accessibility options that will be available when Spider-Man 2 is released.

Accessibility features in games are gaining prominence as important components of interactive media. PlayStation, a major player in the business, has made great gains in this direction.

The console platform has embraced the idea of inclusive gaming by implementing numerous features that appeal to a wide spectrum of players. These additions aim to level the playing field for players with impairments in mobility, hearing, sight, or cognitive abilities.

Sony The PlayStation 5 Access Controller Merges the accessibility options of any title seamlessly.

All players benefit from the increased personalization and adaptability made possible by the addition of features like these, which improve the gaming experience for people. Numerous PlayStation titles have, throughout the years, included accessibility options that have made gaming easier for players around the globe.

Similarly, you can enhance your gaming experience by checking out the PlayStation 5 Access Controller which features a bunch of features that blend the accessibility options of any PlayStation exclusive seamlessly.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will also boast an abundance of accessibility options upon its release. Here’s every accessibility setting we know about, so far.

All accessibility options in Spider-Man 2

The accessibility options from Spider-Man: Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales return in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The most recent Insomniac game also includes some of the cool features seen in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, which introduced settings that allow players to change the game speed to suit their requirements.

While there is a lot to discover, Insomniac posted a detailed blog post along with a list of all accessibility options that will be available to players when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches. Here’s a complete list of them all.

Insomniac Games Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will include Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’s Game Speed adjustments.

Gameplay

Challenge Level Modifiers Enemy Health : Adjust enemy health Enemy Damage : Adjust how much damage enemy attacks deal Stealth Awareness : Adjust how quickly enemies can detect the player

Game Speed : Alter the game to 30%, 50%, and 70% of the real-time speed

: Alter the game to 30%, 50%, and 70% of the real-time speed Chase Assist : Chase targets’ top movement speed is lowered so there is a longer window before the target escapes. Automatically attaches to the chase target when within range. Press [R3] to automatically turn the camera towards the chase target.

: Chase targets’ top movement speed is lowered so there is a longer window before the target escapes. Automatically attaches to the chase target when within range. Press [R3] to automatically turn the camera towards the chase target. Simplify Puzzles : Simplify some of the game’s puzzles such as the Genetic Splicer, Molecule Identification Tool, and others.

: Simplify some of the game’s puzzles such as the Genetic Splicer, Molecule Identification Tool, and others. Dodge/Parry Timing : Increases the dodge and parry window time.

: Increases the dodge and parry window time. Enhanced Auto-Aim : Snap onto targets with greater ease while in aim mode.

: Snap onto targets with greater ease while in aim mode. QTE Autocomplete : Auto advance all QTE sequences without button presses.

: Auto advance all QTE sequences without button presses. Auto Heal* : When enabled, if a full Focus Bar is available, use it to automatically Heal when under the specified amount of health.

: When enabled, if a full Focus Bar is available, use it to automatically Heal when under the specified amount of health. Swing Assists Steering Assistance : Higher values allow for easier web-swinging while lower values reduce the amount of resistance and cause physics to have a greater effect on web-lines while swinging. Slow Corner Timescale : Slow game speed during corner transitions to reduce disorientation when whipping around a corner at high speeds. Web Line Bending : Turn on/off the ability for Web Lines to bend while walking on them.



Controls

Invert Controls Invert Look Control : Inverts camera controls Invert Web Wings Control : Inverts Web Wings controls on up/down (Y-Axis), left/right (X-Axis), or both

Vibration Vibration Setting* : Switch between Experiential, Functional, or None Experiential* : All vibrations are enabled; feel the thunderous impacts of villain attacks all the way to the moving electric buzz of Miles’ Venom powers. This setting is designed to provide an engaging and immersive sensory experience, making player feel like they are truly embodying these iconic Super Heroes. Functional* : Only vibrations that provide useful cues for gameplay and accessibility are enabled: this setting focuses only on crucial gameplay elements such as objectives, abilities, wayfinding, critical health, interactive clues such as detecting hidden objects or navigating the environment, etc. None* : Controller vibration is disabled. Repeated Button Presses: When set to Hold, on-screen button prompt sequences that require multiple button taps can be completed by holding the button instead. Continuous Dodge: When enabled, hold dodge button to continuously dodge. Vibration Intensity: Adjust the intensity of controller vibrations.

Toggles Aim Mode : Sets aim action to a toggle or a button hold. Swing/Parkour Mode : Sets swinging and parkour to a toggle or a button hold Air Trick Mode : Set Air Tricks input to HOLD or TOGGLE to perform tricks while swinging or gliding Web Wings Mode : Set to TOGGLE to deploy Web Wings on/off with button, or set to HOLD to deploy Web Wings on by holding and tapping and off by releasing. Melee Mode : Sets Melee action as either toggled on/off or a button tap.



Insomniac Games Players will now be able to alter the difficulty of their enemies.

Camera

Camera Sensitivity Look Sensitivity Aim Sensitivity

Camera Shake : Turns camera shake ON or OFF during gameplay

: Turns camera shake ON or OFF during gameplay Swing Camera Motion: Adjust the amount of roll, pitch, and field of view (FOV) changes while swinging.

Adjust the amount of roll, pitch, and field of view (FOV) changes while swinging. Camera Follow : Automatically rotate the camera behind Spider-Man while swinging or running.

: Automatically rotate the camera behind Spider-Man while swinging or running. Combat Camera : Automatically rotates the camera to assist with keeping enemies in view.

: Automatically rotates the camera to assist with keeping enemies in view. Look at Waypoint: Automatically turns the camera toward the objective waypoint.

Audio

Volume Global Volume : Adjust the overall volume of the game. Music Volume : Adjust the volume of the game’s music. Speech Volume : Adjust the volume of the game’s dialogue. UI Volume : Adjust the volume of UI and HUD sound effects. SFX Volume : Adjust the volume of the in-game sound effects.

Wireless Controller Speaker Controller Speaker Volume : Adjust the volume of the DualSense Wireless Controller speaker Controller Speaker Mode* : Experiential* : Plays immersive sounds through the controller speaker. Functional* : Only play critical gameplay sounds through the controller speaker. Off* : Disable sounds from playing through the controller speaker. Narrated ASL : Enable narration of subtitled American Sign Language Lines. Voice Boost : When enabled, dialogue in the game is turned up to be more audible. While characters are speaking, it adjusts other sounds, so the dialogue is clearer.

Frequency Controls High Frequency Cutoff : Disable high frequencies from 6000Hz and up. Notch Frequency Filter : Enables the notch frequency filter slider to remove a specific frequency range. Low-Frequency Cutoff : Disable low frequencies from 600Hz and below.



Subtitles

Subtitles : Display Subtitles for spoken dialogue.

: Display Subtitles for spoken dialogue. Subtitle Customization Subtitle Size : Adjust the size of subtitles Subtitle Color : Set the text color for subtitles Subtitle Speaker Color : Set the speaker name color for subtitles Subtitle Background Color : Enable a background for subtitles for improved readability Subtitle Background Opacity : Adjust the transparency of text on screen



Visual

Fullscreen Effects : When turned OFF, damage vignettes, intense flashing effects, and effects that impact the entire screen will be removed.

: When turned OFF, damage vignettes, intense flashing effects, and effects that impact the entire screen will be removed. Center Dot : Enable a persistent dot in the center of the screen to help provide a focal point. Hidden during cinematics.

: Enable a persistent dot in the center of the screen to help provide a focal point. Hidden during cinematics. Screen Effects Motion Blur : Adjust the blurring effect created by camera motion and fast-moving objects. Lower settings have less blur, while higher settings have more apparent blur. Film Grain : Adjust the intensity of the film grain visual effect. The 0 setting is the lowest and 10 setting is the highest. Chromatic Aberration : Enable Chromatic Aberration. Provides a filmic effect where colors appear slightly shifted and out of focus at the image’s corners. Depth of Field : Turn ON or OFF the blurring effect for objects that are out of focus with the camera. When enabled, the farther away an object is from the camera’s focusing point, the less sharpness in detail it will have.

High Contrast Options Hero Shader : Apply a solid single-color shader on the Hero to improve visibility. Ally Shader : Apply a solid single-color shader on a friendly to improve visibility. NPC Shader : Apply a solid single-color shader on NPCs to improve visibility. Enemy Shader : Apply a solid single-color shader on enemies to improve visibility, and adjusts color for specific enemy types, including: Basic Enemy Shader Ranged Enemy Shader Advanced Enemy Shader Menace Enemy Shader Boss Shader Story Critical Shader : Apply a solid single-color shader to key interactable elements to improve visibility. Combat Interactable Shader : Apply a solid single-color shader to throwables and distractions during stealth and combat to improve visibility. Collectible Shader : Apply a solid single-color shader on collectible items to improve visibility. This includes items found in the world like Spider-Bots, Tech Parts, and more High Contrast Background : Enable a high contrast background for assistance with visual clarity of some elements. High Contrast Spider-Sense : Enable a high contrast Spider-Sense effect. High Contrast Perfect Dodge* : Apply a high contrast color to the Perfect Dodge effect to improve visual clarity.



UI (User Interface)

Hints Control Hints : Control hints are displayed on the bottom left corner of the Heads-Up Display (HUD). Explicit Puzzle Hints : Explicit puzzle hints explain how to complete a puzzle.

Lock Mini-Map North : When enabled, north is locked to the top of the mini-map regardless of which direction the player is facing.

: When enabled, north is locked to the top of the mini-map regardless of which direction the player is facing. UI Parallaxing : When turned OFF, Heads-Up Display (HUD) and Pause Menu elements will stay in place on-screen.

: When turned OFF, Heads-Up Display (HUD) and Pause Menu elements will stay in place on-screen. Mission Waypoint Display : Toggle to “Always Show” or “Show on Scan Only”.

: Toggle to “Always Show” or “Show on Scan Only”. Emphasis Text Color : Set the color for emphasized text.

: Set the color for emphasized text. Icon and Prompt Size: “Set the size for in-world waypoints, icons, and prompts.

Shortcuts

Assign shortcuts to the Left and Right D-Pad, including:

Open FNSM App

Launch Photo Mode

Toggle Contrast Options

Game Speed 70%, 50%, 30%

Combat & Traversal Abilities

Abilities

Gadgets

Symbiote Surge / Mega Venom Blast

Non-Menu

Puzzle Skips: Puzzles will have the option to skip via the Pause menu

Insomniac Games The game has a plethora of accessibility options to fiddle with.

Audio

Screen Reader Screen Reader : The screen reader reads aloud the text on the screen, and provides spoken guidance for navigating the menus. Screen Reader Enabled : Settings Menu, Tutorials, Boot Screen Screen Reader Volume : Adjust Screen Reader volume Repeat Delay Time : Set the amount of time, in seconds, before the current set of entries will be repeated on idle. Repeat Delay Scale : If On, each time the highlighted entry is repeated on idle it will double, up to a maximum of 60 seconds.

Shortcuts Screen Reader Status

Audio Descriptions Audio Descriptions : Enable descriptive narration of in-game cinematics. Audio Descriptions Enabled Audio Description Volume

Subtitles (and Captions ) Captions : Display closed captions for non-speech sounds for key in-game events and combat music. Caption Customization : Adjust settings for Captions, including: Caption Size Caption Color Caption Background Color Caption Background Opacity

) Audio Output Mono Audio



Visual

Aim Arc Color: Set the color arc indicator when throwing.

Set the color arc indicator when throwing. Target Arc Color: Set the color target indicator when throwing.

Set the color target indicator when throwing. Center Dot Color : Enable a persistent center dot on the center of the screen to help provide a focal point. Hidden during cinematics.

: Enable a persistent center dot on the center of the screen to help provide a focal point. Hidden during cinematics. High Contrast Options High Contrast Presets: Enable various shader and high contrast options to help with visibility. Use presets or customize each setting individually. High Contrast Outlines



Toggles

UI Holds: When set to faster, the menu holds take less time to complete.

Controls

Touchpad in Combat : Turn off to disable access to the Touch Pad menu during combat.

: Turn off to disable access to the Touch Pad menu during combat. Controller Controller Remapping : Remap button configurations Customize Controls Alternate Layouts (left/right bias)



So, there you have it — that’s everything about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 accessibility options. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content below:

