How to increase health and damage in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
You may be wondering how to increase your health and damage in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Well, we have you covered on what you need to do to start taking and dealing out those punches.
In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you will be taking a lot of hits. There are a plethora of villains and their goons who will try to take you down with their fists if not bullets. Some of those fights can be pretty tough too. In order to be able to hang with the worst of them, you’re going to want to be improving your health and damage.
While it might be tempting to drop points and resources into ability and gadget upgrades, the Suit upgrades that increase your base stats are not something you want to forget about. Those base stats will really help you, especially as you get into some of the genuinely punishing fights in the back half of the game.
With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about how to increase your health and damage in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
How to increase your health in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
In order to increase your health in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you will need to go over to the Suit Tech tab. To do that, hit the middle face button on your DualSense. Then use R1 and L1 to navigate over to the tab.
Once here, you need to select the health option. Within this menu, you can purchase upgrades that affect your health, as well as ways to heal by doing certain actions. The upgrades are as follows:
What does every Health upgrade do
|Amazing Health 1
|Increase Health by 10. Maximum health is now 110.
|Amazing Health 2
|Increase Health by 10. Maximum health is now 120.
|Confidence Boost // Rejuvenating Parry
|Slightly heal when performing a Perfect Dodge // Slightly heal on a successful Parry
|Spectacular Health 1
|Increase Health by 15. Maximum health is now 135.
|Spectacular Health 2
|Increase Health by 10. Maximum health is now 150
|Tech Parts: 220Hero Tokens: 6
|The Best Defence // Life Link
|Slightly heal on every 10th hit of a Combo // Web Shooter Hits heal you slightly
|Tech Parts: 225Rare Tech Parts: 8
|Ultimate Health 1
|Increase Health by 20. Maximum health is now 170
|Tech Parts: 230Hero Tokens: 8
|Ultimate Health 2
|Increase Health by 30. Maximum health is now 100
|Tech Parts: 240Hero Tokens: 10
How to increase your damage in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
To increase your damage in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, head over to the Suit Tech tab. Do this by opening the map, and then navigating through the top tabs with L1 and R1
Once here, select Damage. In this menu, you can purchase upgrades that will increase your base damage. There are also options that increase your damage in certain situations such as juggling enemies in the air or in excessive combos. When fully upgraded, your damage will be up to 170% of the base value.
What does every Damage upgrade do
|Amazing Damage 1
|Increase damage by 10%. Base damage is now 110%.
|Amazing Damage 2
|Increase damage by 10%. Base damage is now 120%.
|Air Marshal // Focused Parry
|Damage dealt to enemies in mid-air is increased. // Successfully Parrying an enemy attack partially recharges Abilities.
|Spectacular Damage 1
|Increase damage by 10%. Base damage is now 130%.
|Spectacular Damage 2
|Increase damage by 10%. Base damage is now 140%.
|Combo King // The Floor is Lava
|Abilities are slightly recharged on every 10th hit of a Combo // Successive Air Attacks increase in damage, up to 50% extra. Resets when landing.
|Tech Parts: 225Rare Tech Parts: 8
|Ultimate Damage 1
|Increase damage by 15%. Base damage is now 155%
|Tech Parts: 230Hero Tokens: 8
|Ultimate Damage 2
|Increase damage by 15%. Base damage is now 170%
|Tech Parts: 240Hero Tokens: 10