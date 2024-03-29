When are the Spider-Man movies back in cinemas? Re-releases explained

Columbia Pictures is celebrating a major anniversary by re-releasing all eight live-action Spider-Man movies in theatres. We’ve got all the details including dates.

It’s hard to believe there have been enough Spider-Man reboots to give us eight movies but here we are. The character’s enduring legacy has made him a favorite among fans of superhero media.

For that reason, we’ve seen numerous adaptations across a range of mediums but our personal favorites are, of course, the video games. Spider-Man is set to return in the recently announced and highly-anticipated Marvel Rivals. Though, the PlayStation 2 adaptation of Raimi’s second film will always be the GOAT.

Of course, most of these games wouldn’t exist without the success of the movies and to celebrate their 100th anniversary, Sony-owned Colombia Pictures is re-releasing all eight live-action Spider-Man movies in cinemas. This list of dates should help you prepare.

Sony Pictures Tickets to see the Raimi trilogy are selling quite fast.

Columbia Pictures is steadily re-releasing the live-action Spider-Man films between April and June 2024. This re-release will include Sam Raimi’s original trilogy, the Amazing Spider-Man duology, and the more recent Marvel Studios trilogy starring Tom Holland.

Columbia Pictures has compiled a list of participating cinemas and a directory to purchase tickets. The films will only be available for a day at each theatre.

The Spider-Man rerelease dates are as follows:

Movie 2024 Re-release Date Spider-Man (2002) April 15 Spider-Man 2 (2004) April 22 Spider-Man 3 (2007) April 29 The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) May 06 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) May 13 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) May 20 Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) May 27 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) June 03

Use this list and the link provided to plan your swing back into cinemas to see your favorite iteration of Spider-Man.