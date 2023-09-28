Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All achievements & trophies

Insomniac Games has revealed a partial list of all the trophies you can achieve in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ahead of its release. Here’s a rundown of every achievement and trophy for the superhero video game sequel we know so far.

The anticipation for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is increasing with each passing day as the game is gearing up for a grand release in October. Players are wondering which villains they will face, especially when they can play as both spideys in the sequel.

While we have an idea of how long will the story be, Insomniac Games has revealed some of the trophies that you can earn in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

So, here are all the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 achievements and trophies revealed by the studio so far.

List of all Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 achievements & trophies

At the time of writing, Insomniac Games has revealed 25 trophies for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

We’ve listed all of them in the table below in decreasing order, from Platinum to Bronze:

Trophy name Task Trophy type Dedicated Collect all Trophies Platinum Superior 100% Complete all districts Gold Heal the World Finish the main story Gold To the Max Purchase all gadget upgrades Silver Kitted Out Purchase all available Suits Silver Amazing Reach Max Level Silver Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Complete all FNSM requests Silver Foundational Complete all EMF Experiments Silver Evolved Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities Silver Surge Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge Silver Armed and Dangerous Defeat 100 enemies with Spider-Arm abilities Silver Fully Loaded Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades Bronze Brooklyn Pride Complete “A Gift” Bronze My Community Complete “Hard Bop” Bronze Funky Wireless Protocols Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin Bronze Stylish Equip a Suit Style Bronze Slack Line Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line Bronze Hang Ten Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground Bronze Overdrive As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously Bronze Soar Using only your Web Wings, glide from Financial District to Astoria without touching the ground Bronze A New Adventure Help Howard Bronze Resourceful Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts Bronze Co-Signing Complete all Tech Stashes Bronze New York, New York Complete all Photo Ops Bronze A New Suit Acquire the Black Suit Bronze

The list doesn’t end here as more trophies will be revealed post the game’s release. There’s a good chance of the addition of some hidden trophies as well.

We will make sure to update the table as soon as that happens.

So, there you have it — those are all the revealed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 achievements and trophies so far.

