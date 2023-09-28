Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All achievements & trophies
Insomniac Games has revealed a partial list of all the trophies you can achieve in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ahead of its release. Here’s a rundown of every achievement and trophy for the superhero video game sequel we know so far.
The anticipation for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is increasing with each passing day as the game is gearing up for a grand release in October. Players are wondering which villains they will face, especially when they can play as both spideys in the sequel.
While we have an idea of how long will the story be, Insomniac Games has revealed some of the trophies that you can earn in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
So, here are all the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 achievements and trophies revealed by the studio so far.
List of all Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 achievements & trophies
At the time of writing, Insomniac Games has revealed 25 trophies for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
We’ve listed all of them in the table below in decreasing order, from Platinum to Bronze:
|Trophy name
|Task
|Trophy type
|Dedicated
|Collect all Trophies
|Platinum
|Superior
|100% Complete all districts
|Gold
|Heal the World
|Finish the main story
|Gold
|To the Max
|Purchase all gadget upgrades
|Silver
|Kitted Out
|Purchase all available Suits
|Silver
|Amazing
|Reach Max Level
|Silver
|Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
|Complete all FNSM requests
|Silver
|Foundational
|Complete all EMF Experiments
|Silver
|Evolved
|Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities
|Silver
|Surge
|Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge
|Silver
|Armed and Dangerous
|Defeat 100 enemies with Spider-Arm abilities
|Silver
|Fully Loaded
|Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades
|Bronze
|Brooklyn Pride
|Complete “A Gift”
|Bronze
|My Community
|Complete “Hard Bop”
|Bronze
|Funky Wireless Protocols
|Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin
|Bronze
|Stylish
|Equip a Suit Style
|Bronze
|Slack Line
|Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line
|Bronze
|Hang Ten
|Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground
|Bronze
|Overdrive
|As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously
|Bronze
|Soar
|Using only your Web Wings, glide from Financial District to Astoria without touching the ground
|Bronze
|A New Adventure
|Help Howard
|Bronze
|Resourceful
|Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts
|Bronze
|Co-Signing
|Complete all Tech Stashes
|Bronze
|New York, New York
|Complete all Photo Ops
|Bronze
|A New Suit
|Acquire the Black Suit
|Bronze
The list doesn’t end here as more trophies will be revealed post the game’s release. There’s a good chance of the addition of some hidden trophies as well.
We will make sure to update the table as soon as that happens.
So, there you have it — those are all the revealed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 achievements and trophies so far. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content below:
