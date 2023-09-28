Gaming

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All achievements & trophies

an image of spider-man in symbiote suit and playstation trophies on the top rightInsomniac Games

Insomniac Games has revealed a partial list of all the trophies you can achieve in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ahead of its release. Here’s a rundown of every achievement and trophy for the superhero video game sequel we know so far.

The anticipation for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is increasing with each passing day as the game is gearing up for a grand release in October. Players are wondering which villains they will face, especially when they can play as both spideys in the sequel.

While we have an idea of how long will the story be, Insomniac Games has revealed some of the trophies that you can earn in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

So, here are all the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 achievements and trophies revealed by the studio so far.

List of all Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 achievements & trophies

At the time of writing, Insomniac Games has revealed 25 trophies for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

We’ve listed all of them in the table below in decreasing order, from Platinum to Bronze:

Trophy nameTaskTrophy type
DedicatedCollect all TrophiesPlatinum
Superior100% Complete all districtsGold
Heal the WorldFinish the main storyGold
To the MaxPurchase all gadget upgradesSilver
Kitted OutPurchase all available SuitsSilver
AmazingReach Max LevelSilver
Friendly Neighborhood Spider-ManComplete all FNSM requestsSilver
FoundationalComplete all EMF ExperimentsSilver
EvolvedDefeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilitiesSilver
SurgeUse Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote SurgeSilver
Armed and DangerousDefeat 100 enemies with Spider-Arm abilitiesSilver
Fully LoadedPurchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgradesBronze
Brooklyn PrideComplete “A Gift”Bronze
My CommunityComplete “Hard Bop”Bronze
Funky Wireless ProtocolsSolve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ originBronze
StylishEquip a Suit StyleBronze
Slack LineStealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web LineBronze
Hang TenPerform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the groundBronze
OverdriveAs Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneouslyBronze
SoarUsing only your Web Wings, glide from Financial District to Astoria without touching the groundBronze
A New AdventureHelp HowardBronze
ResourcefulCollect a total of 10,000 Tech PartsBronze
Co-SigningComplete all Tech StashesBronze
New York, New YorkComplete all Photo OpsBronze
A New SuitAcquire the Black SuitBronze

The list doesn’t end here as more trophies will be revealed post the game’s release. There’s a good chance of the addition of some hidden trophies as well.

We will make sure to update the table as soon as that happens.

So, there you have it — those are all the revealed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 achievements and trophies so far. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content below:

