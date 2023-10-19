How to unlock Webbed suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has finally arrived which gives players a plethora of suit options to choose from, including those from Sam Raimi-directed movies. Here’s a handy guide on how you can get the classic red and symbiote suits in the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now bigger than ever with all the new areas, villains, and a lot of action. Diehard fans of the original trilogy directed by Sam Raimi will at one point in time or the other like to try out the classic red and black suits of Spider-Man in the latest title.

Thankfully, in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you do get the option to equip them, but not immediately. So, here’s a handy guide on how you can get the Sam Raimi suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: How to unlock the Webbed Suits from Sam Raimi films

To get the webbed suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you need to reach Levels 32 and 33.

Upon reaching Level 32, you unlock the Black or Symbiote Webbed suit from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3. Reaching Level 33 unlocks the Red Webbed suit donned by the same actor across all his movies in the past.

Suit Name Level Required Items Black Webbed suit (Symbiote) 32 65 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Red Webbed suit 33 75 Tech Parts

5 Rare Tech Parts

This means getting hands on these suits won’t be immediate as it requires you to grind through the levels one by one to get to that point. If you’re wondering how to level up fast in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, our guide has got that sorted for you.

These are two of the many suits you can unlock in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that are based on movies. The other suits include the likes of The Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and some from the comics as well.

So, there you have it — that’s a rundown of everything you need to know about unlocking the black and red webbed suits from Sam Raimi’s films in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

