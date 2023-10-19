Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops: Where to find all of the collectibles

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops are one of the numerous collectibles you can engage with in New York. Here’s what they are, and why you might want to stop and take a picture.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 faithfully recreates New York for players to swing around, making it a great bit of digital tourism. This is a big area, and it is a total joy to traverse with all of the movement abilities available to both Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

However, all those streets would be pointless without things to do on them. Thankfully Insomnaic’s sequel is full to the brim with activities and collectibles. From reassembling Sandman’s mind to chasing down robotic birds, you’ll always have something to do.



One of those collectibles is the Photo Ops you can find around the city. These, unsurprisingly, are locations where you’re tasked with taking photos. These spots reveal the heart of New York and are usually worth stopping for if you happen to be swinging by.

What are the Photo Ops in game though, what do they give you and where are they all? Don’t worry. We have you covered on all fronts.

What are Photo Ops in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Capture the heart of New York with Photo Ops

Photo Ops are one of the many collectibles in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Interacting with them is relatively easy. All you need to do is swing in, and you’ll be shown where to point your camera. In total there are 23 Photo Ops to be taken throughout the city.



In order to take the photo, swipe up on the touchpad. Then hold L2 and use R1 to take the photo when the object is in the center of the frame. The image will then be sent to Robbie Robertson, who is looking to feature the photos.

What do you get for Photo Ops in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Photo Ops are very simple to complete, usually taking less than a minute or so. With that in mind, don’t expect too much in return.

For completing a Photo Ops, you are given 150 XP and 2 City Tokens. Still, this is a decent way to get a couple City Tokens if you are short for an upgrade or a suit you are after.

Where are the Photo Ops located in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Photo Ops can be all around the city.

Here are the number of Photo Ops you can find in each district around New York. If you swing around the areas it should be fairly easy for them to be added to your area.

Harlem 1 Upper West Side 1 Central Park 2 Upper East Side 1 Hell’s Kitchen 1 Midtown 2 Greenwhich 2 Chinatown 2 Financial District 1 Downtown Brooklyn 3 Williamsburg 1 Little Odessa 3 Downtown Queens 1 Astoria 2

That’s all you need to know about Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops and where to track them down. These are great little distractions to stop for when getting from point A to point B. So get on out there and do some photo journalism.

