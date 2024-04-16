TV & Movies

When is Spider-Man 2 back in cinemas? Re-release dates explained

Kayla Harrington
Tobey Macguire in Spider-Man 2Sony Pictures

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is heading back to theaters along with a whole host of other Spidey movies, but when can fans watch it?

Sony Pictures just made Spider-Man fans’ dreams come true as they announced that every Spider-Man movie from Sami Raimi’s trilogy to Spider-Man: No Way Home will be shown every Monday.

The company announced that the web slinger renaissance is part of the celebration for Columbia Pictures’ 100th anniversary.

Naturally, Spider-Man fans were overjoyed when they learned they could see Tobey Macguire back on the big screen, but many have wondered when they should buy their tickets for Spider-Man 2, so here’s everything we know.

When is Spider-Man 2 back in theaters?

Spider-Man 2 will be re-released in theaters on Monday April 22, 2024.

The first Spider-Man movie was shown this past Monday (April 15) and the remind of Raimi, Andrew Garfield’s, and Tom Holland’s movies will continue the Monday Spidey tradition.

Though the dates won’t line up perfectly, two movies in the marathon will be celebrating anniversaries alongside Columbia Pictures as The Amazing Spider-Man turns 10 on May 2 and Spider-Man 2 turns 20 on June 30.

You can check out the full Spider-Man re-release schedule below:

  • April 15 – Spider-Man
  • April 22 – Spider-Man 2
  • April 29 – Spider-Man 3
  • May 6 – The Amazing Spider-Man
  • May 13 – The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  • May 20 – Spider-Man: Homecoming
  • May 27 – Spider-Man: Far From Home
  • June 3 – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Raimi’s first Spider-Man is already holding its own at the box office as it made $680,000 in 466 U.S. theaters from its Monday release to Sunday night.

While it’s not close to the movie’s original box office earnings of $825 million worldwide, it’s still impressive that a movie that hasn’t been shown in theaters for over two decades could still sell a lot of tickets.

To grab tickets and check showtimes to the web slinging adventures, head to Sony’s Spidey Movies website here. And if you’re looking for more movies to watch, check out all the new streaming releases this month.

