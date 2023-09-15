Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All confirmed suits for Peter Parker & Miles Morales
Both Peter Parker and Miles Morales will have access to dozens of unique suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. So let’s take a look at every confirmed suit we know about thus far ahead of it’s October 20 release.
Five years after Insomniac Games dazzled PlayStation fans with its first Spider-Man release, and three years since Miles Morales joined the party too, a full-fledged sequel with both web-slinging heroes is now just around the corner.
While plenty still remains under wraps for obvious reasons, we do already know a fair bit of what to expect in terms of villains, returning characters, and of course, a plethora of new gameplay systems. Not to mention, suits. Lots of suits.
Much like the originals, this 2023 sequel comes boasting dozens of unique suits to change not only your look, but your playstyle as well. So before returning to New York City, let’s take a look at every confirmed suit in Spider-Man 2 thus far.
Contents:
- How many suits are in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?
- Suit Styles explained
- All Peter Parker suits
- All Miles Morales suits
How many suits are in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to feature more than 65 suits. This was confirmed by Insomniac’s Senior Creative Director Bryan Intihar during the September 14 gameplay showcase.
“Over 65 suits from the comics, movies, and multiple original designs,” Inithar revealed.
Furthermore, a brief snippet of menu footage in the trailer doubled down on this point, showing a notification for 66 different suits for the player to look over.
What are Suit Styles in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?
Beyond the unique abilities themselves, each unlock also comes with multiple Suit Styles. These allow you to further customize the appearance of any given suit, with multiple color schemes on offer.
In total, players can expect “over 200 different ways” to alter the look of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as Intihar outlined in the gameplay trailer.
All confirmed Peter Parker suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Apunkalyptic Suit
Stone Monkey Suit
Tactical Suit
Aurantia Suit
25th Century Suit
Arachknight Suit
Superior Spider-Man Suit
Tobey Maguire / Sam Raimi Symbiote Suit
All confirmed Miles Morales suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
The EnC0ded Suit
Biomechanical Suit
Red Spectre Suit
Tokusatsu Suit
Agimat Suit
Shadow-Spider Suit
Family Business Suit
Puerto Rican Suit
Obviously, it’s still early days yet in the lead-up to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. We’re sure to learn plenty more about the various Suits for both heroes in the coming weeks so check back often for new details.