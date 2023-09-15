Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All confirmed suits for Peter Parker & Miles Morales

Both Peter Parker and Miles Morales will have access to dozens of unique suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. So let’s take a look at every confirmed suit we know about thus far ahead of it’s October 20 release.

Five years after Insomniac Games dazzled PlayStation fans with its first Spider-Man release, and three years since Miles Morales joined the party too, a full-fledged sequel with both web-slinging heroes is now just around the corner.

Article continues after ad

While plenty still remains under wraps for obvious reasons, we do already know a fair bit of what to expect in terms of villains, returning characters, and of course, a plethora of new gameplay systems. Not to mention, suits. Lots of suits.

Article continues after ad

Much like the originals, this 2023 sequel comes boasting dozens of unique suits to change not only your look, but your playstyle as well. So before returning to New York City, let’s take a look at every confirmed suit in Spider-Man 2 thus far.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

How many suits are in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to feature more than 65 suits. This was confirmed by Insomniac’s Senior Creative Director Bryan Intihar during the September 14 gameplay showcase.

“Over 65 suits from the comics, movies, and multiple original designs,” Inithar revealed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Furthermore, a brief snippet of menu footage in the trailer doubled down on this point, showing a notification for 66 different suits for the player to look over.

Article continues after ad

Insomniac Games If you check the top left corner, you’ll spot a notification for 66 suits in Spider-Man 2.

What are Suit Styles in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Beyond the unique abilities themselves, each unlock also comes with multiple Suit Styles. These allow you to further customize the appearance of any given suit, with multiple color schemes on offer.

Article continues after ad

In total, players can expect “over 200 different ways” to alter the look of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as Intihar outlined in the gameplay trailer.

Insomniac Games A look at a handful of suit styles on offer.

All confirmed Peter Parker suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Apunkalyptic Suit

Insomniac Games The Apunkalyptic suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Stone Monkey Suit

Insomniac Games The Stone Monkey suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Tactical Suit

Insomniac Games The Tactical suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Aurantia Suit

Insomniac Games The Aurantia suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

25th Century Suit

Insomniac Games The 25th Century suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Arachknight Suit

Insomniac Games Pre-ordering gives early access to the Arachknight Suit for Peter and the Shadow-Spider Suit for Miles.

Superior Spider-Man Suit

Insomniac Games The Superior Spider-Man suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Tobey Maguire / Sam Raimi Symbiote Suit

Insomniac Games A glimpse of the Sam Raimi-era Symbiote suit in Marve’s Spider-Man 2.

All confirmed Miles Morales suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The EnC0ded Suit

Insomniac Games The EnC0ded suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Biomechanical Suit

Insomniac Games The Biomechanical suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Red Spectre Suit

Insomniac Games The Red Spectre suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Tokusatsu Suit

Insomniac Games The Tokusatsu suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Agimat Suit

Insomniac Games The Agimat suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Shadow-Spider Suit

Insomniac Games Pre-ordering gives early access to the Arachknight Suit for Peter and the Shadow-Spider Suit for Miles.

Family Business Suit

Insomniac Games The Family Business suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Puerto Rican Suit

Insomniac Games The Puerto Rican suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Obviously, it’s still early days yet in the lead-up to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. We’re sure to learn plenty more about the various Suits for both heroes in the coming weeks so check back often for new details.