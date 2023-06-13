How to watch Carl’s Date – is it on Disney Plus?

Carl’s Date, the new Disney Pixar short, is set to capture our hearts just like the original film did back in 2009. So where can you watch it?

Despite the occasionally middling film, Pixar seems to be the strongest animation studio going. Its dominance began with its first try with 1996’s Toy Story, closely followed by Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, Cars, The Incredibles, WALL-E, Up, and many more.

One of these famous films includes 2009’s Up, which tells the story of an old man working through the death of his wife, as he is dragged on an adventure with a young boy and a talking dog.

Even a decade later, fans still cry over the film – especially its first 10 minutes – so when the news got out that a short featuring main character Carl was in the works, naturally everyone got excited. But where can you watch this short, and is it streaming on Disney+?

As of writing, the Pixar Animation Studios’ special short Carl’s Date is currently only available to watch in cinemas, as it is playing before the theatrical release of Pixar’s newest feature film Elemental. This will likely remain the case throughout the new movie’s run, which means it won’t yet be available on Disney+, or any other streaming site.

Watch the trailer for the short below:

Will Carl’s Date ever be streaming on Disney+?

Carl’s Date will eventually come to Disney+ once Elemental leaves theatres, but there is no set release date yet.

The short was actually initially set to release on the streaming platform around Valentine’s Day this year, on February 23, 2023. However, this never came to fruition, and the theatrical release was planned instead.

But if you’re wanting to see more shorts about Carl post-Up, then there is actually a series on Disney+ titled Dug Days, which features plenty of shorts about Dug the talking dog and his life with Carl. As Carl’s date was initially planned to be listed as part of this series, the short will likely be added to Disney+ as an episode.

Carl’s Date is a short about Up main character Carl Fredricksen, as he reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend while having no idea how dating works these days since the loss of his wife Ellie. Dug, his talking dog companion, does his best to help, but of course hilarity and heartfelt hijinks ensue.

Carl’s date will feature the same voice actors as Up, that being Ed Asner as Carl and Bob Peterson as Dug.

Dug Days is available to stream on Disney+, and you can check out some of our other TV and Movie hubs below:

