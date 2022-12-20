Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Will there be a Toy Story 5? Buzz and Woody last returned in Toy Story 4, but is Pixar making a fifth movie?

In 1995, the world of animation changed forever. After decades of Disney’s extraordinary classics, and DreamWorks slowly rising to become a titan, a new name entered the fold and blew people away: Pixar.

While still under the umbrella of Disney, Pixar pioneered a new age of filmmaking with computer-animated movies, beginning with their biggest and best achievement: Toy Story, spawning three beloved, Oscar-winning sequels.

It’s been three years since the last movie, so the question is: is there going to be a Toy Story 5?

DIs Toy Story 5 happening?

Toy Story 5 has yet to be confirmed by Pixar – but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

Prior to the release of Toy Story 4 – in itself more of an epilogue than a sequel – Tim Allen said he’d be game to return as Buzz Lightyear again.

“Once you’ve gotten to four, you’re passed that trilogy [point], so I don’t see any reason why they wouldn’t do it, certainly. If you ask me, I’d say do five,” he told CinemaBlend.

However, it’s clear a fifth Toy Story isn’t considered a priority over at Pixar. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Mark Nielsen says Pete Docter is “really looking out for the new voices and really loading up the development poo. It’s all original films after this one right now.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tom Hanks said he believed the series would “live forever”, but Toy Story 4 was the final installment in the franchise.

We’ve since had spinoffs with Lightyear, Lamp Life, and Forky Asks a Question, but Toy Story 5 has yet to be ruled out by the studio.

During the press day for the fourth movie, Nielsen said: “Every film we make, we treat it like it’s the first and the last film we’re ever going to make.

“So you force yourself to make it hold up. You don’t get in over your skis. Whether there’s another one? I don’t know. If there is, it’s tomorrow’s problem.”

That’s everything we know about Toy Story 5. In the meantime, check out our other TV and movies hubs below:

