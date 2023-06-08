How many episodes of The Crowded Room are there?

Ahead of the premiere of the new Apple TV+ drama The Crowded Room, here’s a guide on how many episodes the series will air.

Apple TV+ is no stranger to housing compelling dramas thanks to the likes of The Morning Show and Shrinking, and now they’re adding a mystery-thriller to their ranks with the premiere of new mini-series The Crowded Room.

Starring Tom Holland and Amanda Amanda Seyfried, the series revolves around a young man at the center of a mysterious investigation after he commits a heinous crime that he doesn’t remember.

But, before fans jump headfirst into a swirling mixture of mystery, drama, romance, and shocking moments, here’s a guide to how many episodes The Crowded Room will air this summer.

The Crowded Room episodes & release schedule

The Crowded Room will 10 episodes as it is a mini series.

Episode 1 — June 9, 2023

Episode 2 — June 9, 2023

Episode 3 — June 9, 2023

Episode 4 — June 16, 2023

Episode 5 — June 23, 2023

Episode 6 — June 30, 2023

Episode 7 — July 7, 2023

Episode 8 — July 14, 2023

Episode 9 — July 21, 2023

Episode 10 — July 28, 2023

The first three episodes will drop together on June 9, 2023 while the rest of the show will air throughout the summer. The entire series was written by Akiva Goldsman, who also created the show, and the majority of the episodes will be directed by Kornél Mundruczó, who is best known for directing the film Jupiter’s Moon.

The official synopsis reads: “In Manhattan in the summer of 1979, a young man is arrested for a shocking crime, and an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it before the true criminal strikes again.”

The Crowded Room Episode 1 drops on June 9 through Apple TV+. In the meantime, you can check out more of our TV and movie coverage in the hubs below:

