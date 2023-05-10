The Crowded Room: Release date, trailer, cast & plot

Here’s everything you need to know about Apple TV+’s newest show The Crowded Room, from its release date and trailer to cast and plot.

What happens when you can’t trust your own memory? What if the moments blacked out in your mind can make the difference between your freedom or sitting in jail for the rest of your life? Well, Apple TV+’s new drama The Crowded Room seeks to answers these questions.

Loosely based on the 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes, this new mini series seeks to blend the past and present together to solve a heartbreaking tragedy.

The Crowded Room is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on June 9, 2023.

The first three episodes of The Crowded Room will release on June 9, with the following seven episode being released weekly before concluding on July 28, 2023. The show was created by Akiva Goldsman, who is best known for writing the scripts for both of Joel Schumacher’s Batman movies and A Beautiful Mind.

Goldman also executively produced The Crowded Room along with a few other people, but the only two of note are Tom Holland and Arnon Milchan, who produced hit movies such as Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Gone Girl, and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Is there a trailer for The Crowded Room?

The trailer for The Crowded Room released on May 10, 2023. Check it out below:

The trailer shows a young man as he’s being interrogated by a police investigator. In a series of quick flashbacks, it’s shown that the man was being bullied and harassed before an older gentleman stepped in and stopped him from getting beaten up.

From there, the investigator seems to accuse the young man of committing a shooting he claims not to have done. There are flashes of his past as the investigator seems to go back and forth between thinking the young man is guilty or part of a larger conspiracy.

The Crowded Room cast: Who’s in it?

The Crowded Room cast is stacked with A-list actors who have become big names in the industry. Check out the list below:

Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan

Amanda Seyfried as Rya Goodwin

Emmy Rossum as Candy Sullivan

Will Chase as Marlin Reid

Sasha Lane as Ariana

Zachary Golinger as Young Danny Sullivan

Christopher Abbott as Stan

Emma Laird as Isabel

Jason Isaacs as Jack Lamb

Lior Raz as Yitzhak

Henry Eikenberry as Doug

Henry Zaga as Philip

Thomas Sadoski as Matty Dunn

Thomas Parobek as Ezra

Laila Robins as Susie

Sam Vartholomeos as Mike

Levon Hawke as Jonny

Holland is best known for his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though he has been in other roles such as Arvin Russell in The Devil All the Time and Nathan Drake in Uncharted, this will be the first role in which he is playing an alleged villain.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Holland explained how playing Danny Sullivan took a toll on his mental health, saying, “I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life. I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.’ And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to… It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

Holland’s co-stars, on the other hand, are accustomed to playing characters who are shrouded in shades of gray. Seyfried, best known for her role as Karen in Mean Girls and Sophie in Mamma Mia, recently played Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, which chronicled Holmes’ scam blood testing method. And Rossum played the role of Fiona Gallagher in Shameless, which is a dramedy that follows the life of the Gallagher family as they try to survive while being neglected by their alcoholic and drug addicted father.

The Crowded Room plot: What’s it about?

The Crowded Room is a psychological thriller set in Manhattan in the summer of 1979 that follows a young man as he’s arrested for a horrific crime.

After being arrested for his involvement in a mass shooting at Rockefeller Center, Danny Sullivan (Holland) comes face to face with investigator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), who thinks he’s guilty at first. But, after helping Danny uncover the horrors and secrets of his past, he tries to prove that he’s innocent and something far bigger and more sinister is at play.

That’s everything we know about The Crowded Room, but we’ll update this page as more announcements roll out. In the meantime, check out more of our TV coverage in the hubs below:

