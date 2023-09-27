Gen V serves as the first major expansion of the universe started in The Boys, but just how big is Season 1? Here’s a look at how many episodes to expect.

As The Boys barrels towards its fourth season, somehow upping the gruesome violence and stomach-churning grossness of it all, another set of characters have been handed the baton to carry the hype in the interim.

Gen V introduces a whole new cast at Godolkin University, where younger Supes go to hone their powers. As the first season gets underway, however, just how big is this spinoff story set to be?

As the show debuts with new weekly installments on Prime Video, here’s a look at just how many episodes The Boys fans can expect to see in Gen V.

How many episodes of Gen V are there?

Gen V will have a total of eight episodes.

The first three episodes are premiered as one big batch on September 29, with weekly drops from there on out. You can find the full release schedule below:

Episode 1 – September 29

Episode 2 – September 29

Episode 3 – September 29

Episode 4 – October 6

Episode 5 – October 13

Episode 6 – October 20

Episode 7 – October 27

Episode 8 – November 3

With the full season set to conclude on November 3, fans shouldn’t have to wait much longer from that point on to hear about Season 4 of The Boys. While an exact release date hasn’t yet been locked in just yet, we’re sure to learn plenty more in the coming weeks so keep your eyes peeled.

We’ll be sure to update you here should any unforeseen delays alter the planned Gen V release schedule outlined above. In the meantime, you can check out the rest of our coverage here.