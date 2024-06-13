When is Presumed Innocent Episode 3 out? Full release schedule

It’s a remake of a ’90s movie, and an adaptation of a book, and it’s a must-watch. Here’s the full Presumed Innocent release schedule for the new Apple TV+ show.

Jake Gyllenhaal has starred in some of the best movies of the last 20 years, but he’s finally made the move to the small screen for Presumed Innocent.

The new TV show sees Gyllenhaal take on the lead role of Rozat K. “Rusty” Sabich, a part previously played by screen legend Harrison Ford in the original movie.

It’s playing on Apple’s streaming service right now, and fans of procedural dramas are not going to want to miss this. So, here’s when the next episode is coming.

When is the next episode of Presumed Innocent out?

Presumed Innocent Episode 3 will drop on Apple TV on Wednesday June 19, 2024.

The episode, titled ‘Discovery’, will see new evidence presented against Rusty, while Barbara has to combat secrets that could tear her family apart.

Full release schedule

Presumed Innocent started with a two-episode drop on June 12, 2024, with new episodes releasing weekly every Wednesday until July 24.

As with most TV shows streaming on Apple TV+, the streamer likes to go for the weekly release model rather than dropping everything in one go.

Here’s the episode schedule:

Episode 1: ‘Bases Loaded’ (June 12) – Chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal) begins to investigate the murder of his colleague, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve).

– Chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal) begins to investigate the murder of his colleague, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve). Episode 2: ‘People vs. Rozat Sabich’ (June 12) – Tommy Molto (Peter Sarsgaard) continues to build his case as Raymond (Bill Camp) comes to Rusty’s defense.

– Tommy Molto (Peter Sarsgaard) continues to build his case as Raymond (Bill Camp) comes to Rusty’s defense. Episode 3: ‘Discovery’ (June 19) – Rusty learns there is evidence against him. Barbara (Ruth Negga) seeks to protect herself and her family as new secrets emerge.

– Rusty learns there is evidence against him. Barbara (Ruth Negga) seeks to protect herself and her family as new secrets emerge. Episode 4: ‘The Burden’ (June 26) – no synopsis available

– no synopsis available Episode 5: ‘The Pregame’ (July 3) – no synopsis available

– no synopsis available Episode 6: ‘The Elements’ (July 10) – no synopsis available

– no synopsis available Episode 7: ‘The Witness’ (July 17) – no synopsis available

– no synopsis available Episode 8: ‘The Verdict’ (July 24) – no synopsis available

How to watch Presumed Innocent

Presumed Innocent is an Apple exclusive, so it’s only available to Apple TV+ customers.

You can sign up to the platform on the link below, and find plenty of other bingeworthy TV shows.

That's all you need to know about the Presumed Innocent release schedule.

