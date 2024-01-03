Severance fans go crazy over cryptic Season 2 tease

Praise Kier, because Apple TV may have just dropped a tease for Severance Season 2 – but you shouldn’t get too excited.

Severance is arguably the streamer’s most exciting title. Its first season, an intoxicating blend of Black Mirror and Office Space, was a tremendous success – and it ended with one of the greatest cliffhangers in modern TV.

It premiered in 2022 and quickly nabbed a Season 2 renewal… but we’re fast approaching two years since its debut. The long wait was hampered further by the writers’ and actors’ strikes, not to mention rumors of behind-the-scenes drama (albeit Ben Stiller debunked) those reports.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Could 2024 be the year of Severance’s return? Well, if Apple TV’s latest post is anything to go by, the answer could be… maybe.

Severance Season 2 announcement teased by Apple TV

Apple TV recently posted a photo of Adam Scott’s Mark Scout “wearing a miserable expression” without any caption.

That may not seem like anything, but it’s been radio silence on Severance for a while – and the tweet has already amassed 6.4 million views and thousands of comments from excited, anxious fans.

Article continues after ad

Rachel Zegler even replied to the post directly, writing: “I’m listening….”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Others have responded with clips like Jennifer Lawrence saying, “What do you mean?” to Sean Evans during her episode of Hot Ones, Kevin Garnett shouting, “Why the f**k would you show me something if I can’t have it?” in Uncut Gems, and GIFs of the cast’s dance party scene in the first season.

Article continues after ad

Ben Stiller, one of the show’s main directors, responded to one fan who asked him to “give us a sign”, writing: “We’re working on it.”

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, we don’t have much else to go on right now, but we can say this: Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

In April 2023, Stiller tweeted: “We’re on the same really slow schedule we’ve always been on. Same target air date we’ve always had. Love our fans and each other and we all are just working to make the show as good as possible.”

In late December 2023, one fan also met Dichen Lachman (who plays Ms. Casey) who reportedly said they’re due to finish shooting in a couple of months. So, some sort of a teaser or trailer may not be far away, but we’re likely looking at a late 2024 release window.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can find out anything else we know about Severance Season 2 here.