Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Release schedule & time

Only Murders in the Building is back for Season 3, but where and when can you watch new episodes of this murder mystery?

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 reached its conclusion on Disney+ last year. The series follows three unlikely friends Charles, Oliver, and Mabel – played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez respectively – who live in the prestigious Arconia building, as they attempt to solve the mystery of their neighbor’s death, with the second season having them framed for another murder.

The first two seasons of Only Murders have served many twists and turns, while simultaneously managing to come to a satisfying conclusion, and the show overall has been unanimously loved by critics and viewers alike. Season 2 had a rather show-stopping finale – literally – and it left on a mysterious cliffhanger, making fans all the more excited for Season 3.

But when and where can you watch this new season? Well, read on to find out everything you need to know.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 release schedule

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 premiered on Hulu and Disney+ on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

There will be 10 episodes in total this season, and the first two episodes were released simultaneously upon Season 3’s premiere.

This means that the release schedule will be as such:

Episode 1 – Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Episode 2 – Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Episode 3 – Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Episode 4 – Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Episode 5 – Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Episode 6 – Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Episode 7 – Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Episode 8 – Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Episode 9 – Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Episode 10 – Tuesday, October 3, 2023

To know what time these episodes will drop, keep reading….

What time will new episodes drop?

In terms of what time Only Murders in the Building episodes will drop on Disney+, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

6pm Australia

8pm New Zealand

The official plot for the new season is as thus: “After Ben Glenroy’s collapse on stage, Charles, Oliver and Mabel piece together the show’s first days with a suspicious cast and crew to determine if foul play was involved.”

Only Murders in the Building Seasons 1 & 2 are currently available to stream on Disney+. Find out more about Season 3 here.