What time is Heartstopper Season 3 out on Netflix?

We’ve done it guys – we’ve survived the longest wait in TV history (or what feels like it). Here’s exactly when Heartstopper Season 3 will drop on Netflix.

With a new series greenlit so soon after Season 2, it’s not surprising the wait for Heartstopper Season 3 has felt neverending. Netflix likes to take its time with releases, and Alice Oseman’s smash hit is no exception.

Still, at least we know we’re waiting for quality. When we last saw them in Season 2, Charlie was just about to tell Nick he loves him but got cold feet at the last minute.

But don’t fret! Love is still very much in the air in the binge-worthy TV show. We’re all desperate to find out what happens next, so here’s when you can watch Heartstopper Season 3.

Heartstopper Season 3 release time

Heartstopper Season 3 arrives on Netflix on October 3, 2024 at 12am PT/3am ET. Don’t panic – all episodes will be available at once.

Netflix

If you’re in different regions, here’s what those times will look like for you:

12am PT

3am ET

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

If you’re wondering why we’ve had to wait until October for new episodes to drop, the answer is straightforward. Season 3 picks up in fall itself, hence the real-time month of release.

We’ve had this exact pattern with Seasons 1 and 2 as well. Season 1 was released in spring – in line with its story – and Season 2 in summer. If we’re lucky enough to get Season 4 (please, if you’re listening Netflix), a winter debut would make sense.

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes in Season 3. If you’ve been paying attention (or have read ahead), you’ll know the titles have already been revealed.

Netflix

Our latest installments are called:

‘Love’

‘Home’

‘Talk’

‘Journey’

‘Winter’

‘Body’

‘Together’

‘Apart’

Fun fact: only two of these titles – ‘Love’ and ‘Journey’ – were official chapter titles in the graphic novels. The rest are inferred by plot, but not actually written down.

However, you can easily guess what’s to come if you know Nick and Charlie’s journey.

Heartstopper cast

Our core cast, led by Joe Locke and Kit Connor, are all back for more. New faces including Hayley Atwell and Jonathan Bailey join the line-up, while Olivia Colman isn’t coming back.

Netflix

To jog your memory, here’s our core cast:

Kit Connor as Nick

Joe Locke as Charlie

William Gao as Tao

Yasmin Finney as Elle

Corinna Brown as Tara

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy

Tobie Donovan as Isaac

Jenny Walser as Tori

Rhea Norwood as Imogen

Leila Khan as Sahar

We’ve also got Mr Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade), Mr Farouk (Nima Taleghani), and James (Bradley Riches) returning in a more minor capacity.

Obviously the most devasting news is that Olivia Colman isn’t reprising her role as Nick’s mom – but a replacement is lined up. Hayley Atwell joins the cast as Nick’s aunt Diane, who takes him on holiday to Menorca and gives some sage advice about Charlie’s eating disorder.

Jonathan Bailey also cameos in an episode as historian Jack Maddox. In the graphic novels, his character is called Henry.

Tori also gets a love interest this time around, with Michael played by Darragh Hand.

Season 3 trailer

The full Heartstopper Season 3 trailer was released on September 17. If you still haven’t seen it, check it out below.

A number of key scenes are teased in the trailer, including Charlie telling Nick he loves him for the first time, and finally addressing his undiagnosed eating disorder.

Heartstopper Season 3 is available on Netflix from October 3. In the meantime, check out the scenes we’ve been most excited for, why Ben isn’t in new episodes, and more TV shows streaming this month.