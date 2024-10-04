Will there be a Heartstopper Season 4? Plot speculation, news & more

What do we want? Heartstopper Season 4! When do we want it? Now! Here’s everything we know about whether it will or won’t happen.

October saw the arrival of Heartstopper Season 3, which blew even the highest of expectations out of the water. Netflix made fans wait for the goods, and now the wait starts all over again.

It didn’t take long before Season 4 questions cropped up on socials… and if we’re honest, we can’t blame anyone for wanting more.

But what chance do we actually have of seeing Nick, Charlie, and the gang for another round? Here’s everything we know so far about whether Heartstopper Season 4 will happen.

Heartstopper Season 4 hasn’t been greenlit… yet

As of writing, there’s been no official confirmation of Heartstopper Season 4 from Netflix or creator Alice Oseman. However, the story hasn’t finished yet, so we strongly suspect it’ll be announced soon.

Netflix

The biggest reason for this is that Heartstopper has six books in total. Currently, we’re partway through Book 5, which means we’ve got a book and a half’s worth of plot left to cover (which is surely enough for a new season).

On top of this, Book 6 hasn’t actually been released yet – and with 2024 drawing to a close, we’ve not got a planned date for it either. Book 5 was released in November 2023, with early predictions guessing we’d see Book 6 by the end of 2024.

So far, this hasn’t materialized, meaning any future seasons of the new TV show could have an extra wait. We do know this – regardless of what year Season 4 could be released, it will be in the winter months.

This follows on from established release schedules. Season 1 was spring, Season 2 was summer, and Season 3 just debuted in fall.

According to Oseman, Season 4 could also be the last. They explained to Radio Times: “It would probably be four seasons to cover the full story. I haven’t done any in-detail planning or anything, but it’s quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it.”

Joe Locke also previously teased a return, captioning an Instagram story, “Bye for now Charlie warlie” after finishing filming Season 3.

With the announcement of Season 3 arriving a matter of days after Season 2 dropped, it’s probably worth keeping one eye on social media for a while.

Heartstopper Season 4 cast

Following the Season 3 finale, we’d expect all the principal cast to return for Heartstopper Season 4 (and keep our fingers crossed for an Olivia Colman comeback).

Netflix

Our main players include:

Kit Connor as Nick

Joe Locke as Charlie

William Gao as Tao

Yasmin Finney as Elle

Corinna Brown as Tara

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy

Tobie Donovan as Isaac

Jenny Walser as Tori

Rhea Norwood as Imogen

Leila Khan as Sahar

The future of minor characters, including Mr Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade), Mr Farouk (Nima Taleghani), and James (Bradley Riches), remains unclear. All storylines will likely move away from Truham Grammar School, which might mean we’ve seen the last of them.

Of course, the big comeback we’re all waiting for is Olivia Colman, who plays Nick’s mom. Seen in the first two seasons, she was unable to return for Season 3 due to scheduling issues – but Season 4 could be a chance for her triumphant return.

In Season 3 she was replaced by Hayley Atwell, who took up the mantle of Nick’s aunt Diane. In an ideal world, we’ll get to see them both together… dare to dream.

Heartstopper Season 4 plot

Season 4 will likely pick up with events in Book 5 of Oseman’s series, feeding into Book 6. As the latter hasn’t been released, we’re yet to find out how Heartstopper will end.

Netflix

While we’ve had some of the big Book 5 plot points already – the gang thinking about university and starting to have sex – there’s still a few more to explore.

Tori comes out as asexual after struggling to settle into her new relationship with boyfriend Michael. Nick and Charlie also continue their journey physically, with Nick undecided about whether to pursue his university of choice in Leeds.

Anything after this gets hazy. Obviously, Book 6 hasn’t come out yet, so we’ve got no clear idea what Oseman has in store for us. However, we can guess the big theme: Nick will go off to university, and his relationship with Charlie will face the biggest test ever.

The rest of the gang are arguably facing the same issue. Elle and Tao will be in the exact same position as Nick and Charlie, with Darcy’s new sense of self-discovery possibly leading to issues with Tara further down the line.

Heartstopper Seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix now. In the meantime, check out our Season 3 review, who Oliver Spring is, the Season 3 soundtrack, and why Ben isn’t in new episodes.

