Heartstopper Season 3 debuts with record Rotten Tomatoes score

The reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, yet Heartstopper Season 3 has still equaled its own flawless record within hours of new episodes dropping.

It’s one of the best TV shows to come out of Netflix in the last few years, so expectations for Heartstopper Season 3 are high. Thankfully for Alice Oseman and the cast, critics already think the new episodes are as good as the original season.

You only need to look to Rotten Tomatoes for confirmation, with Season 3 matching its perfect Season 1 score of 100% on the Tomatometer. This is all before most fans have had a chance to watch it, and we know they’ll think the world of it.

Article continues after ad

While social media reactions begin to flood in, reviews have been incredibly positive after dropping earlier in the week.

This includes our own review, where we said of the binge-worthy TV show’s latest chapter, “Delivering on the expectations we had in place – and then some – Heartstopper Season 3 easily matches its prior outings, if not betters them with a smattering of seriousness.”

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Keith Watson at the Daily Telegraph agreed, “For all its penchant for sentimental navel-gazing and public information leaflets slipped none-too-subtly into the script, Heartstopper is that rare thing, a show that always has its heart in the right place.”

Article continues after ad

“Heartstopper Season 3 puts the ‘adult’ in ‘young adult’ without losing sight of the emotional core that made us fall head over heels for Nick and Charlie in the first place,” David Opie at Empire added.

In fact, every review for Season 3 so far has been a positive one, and there’s good reason for this. Fans of the new TV show would have known what was coming if they read the graphic novels, but latest episodes go to some much darker places.

Article continues after ad

Heartstopper has always tackled difficult issues head-on, but goes further this time around. Charlie finally gets a diagnosis for his eating disorder – which he has so far brushed off – while every couple begins to get intimate in a more physical way.

Article continues after ad

Even though the topics get tougher, the wholesome Heartstopper whimsy we know and love never goes away. As Stephen A. Russell at ScreenHub put it, “For all the heavy stuff this season, the show remains impishly funny… Backchat and cheerleading alike, Heartstopper continues to be unfailingly lovely.”

Article continues after ad

Heartstopper Season 3 is available on Netflix now. In the meantime, check out the Season 3 soundtrack, who Oliver Spring is, and why Ben isn’t in new episodes. You can also catch more TV shows streaming this month.