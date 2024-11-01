When is Arcane Season 2 Part 1 on Netflix? Release schedule explained

It’s nearly time to journey back to the magical world of Piltover, with Arcane Season 2 set to land on Netflix very soon – just make sure you know the release date and time for the first batch of new episodes so you don’t miss a thing.

Not only was Arcane’s first chapter one of the best video game adaptations ever, but it was also one of greatest animated shows, period. Even those who had never played League of Legends revered the Netflix show, from its stunning animation to its rich character development.

At the center of the story is Vi and Jinx, sisters who suffer devastation in their lives, pushing them down two very different paths. Arcane Season 1 established the story in preparation for all-out war between the affluent city of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun.

No doubt you’ve been waiting in anticipation for the second and final chapter, especially after the cliffhanger ending. So, let’s take a look at exactly when you can expect the first set of episodes to drop.

Arcane Season 2 Part 1 will consist of Episodes 1-3, and these will be landing on Netflix on Saturday, November 9, at 12am PT / 3am ET.

As for what time they’ll be available to watch, we’ve listed a few time zones so you know exactly when to tune in:

12am PT

3am ET

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

Arcane Season 2 release schedule

The episode titles haven’t been released yet, but we do know exactly when the rest of the installment will be arriving on Netflix:

Arcane Season 2 Episode 1 – Saturday, November 9

Arcane Season 2 Episode 2 – Saturday, November 9

Arcane Season 2 Episode 3 – Saturday, November 9

Arcane Season 2 Episode 4 – Saturday, November 16

Arcane Season 2 Episode 5 – Saturday, November 16

Arcane Season 2 Episode 6 – Saturday, November 16

Arcane Season 2 Episode 7 – Saturday, November 23

Arcane Season 2 Episode 8 – Saturday, November 23

Arcane Season 2 Episode 9 – Saturday, November 23

What happened at the end of Season 1?

​​At the end of Arcane Season 1, tensions between Piltover and Zaun reached breaking point – but it didn’t start out that way. In Episode 9, a peace treaty was on the cards. Jayce cut a deal with Silco: he’d speak with the council to give Zaun independence in exchange for Jinx and the halt of Shimmer production.

Alongside Viktor, his Hextech technology partner, Jayce presented this to the council. Though they were initially outraged at the idea, eventually they voted in favor of it, signaling a possible truce.

Later on in the episode, an angered Jinx ”invited” (held captive) Vi, Caitlyn, and Silco. Alongside her guests, she had set up two chairs: one for her new self, Jinx, and one for her old self, Powder.

Although Vi tried to get her to remember who she used to be, visions of her past trauma came back to haunt her and, amid the chaos, she accidentally killed her adoptive father, Silco. Heartbroken and seeking revenge against Piltover, she ultimately decided to step fully into her identity as the villainous Jinx.

Just as the councilors made their individual votes, Jinx fired a powerful Hextech rocket at their building. Arcane Season 1’s final shot showed the rocket just as it reached the window.

We don’t yet know how much damage this has caused, but it will no doubt injure and potentially kill some of the council members.

But as was revealed in the Arcane Season 2 trailer, Jinx’s act has more or less destroyed any hopes for a truce. “To return peace to this city, we must declare martial law,” says Ambessa.

What’s going to happen in Season 2?

As said, Arcane Season 2 will deal with the aftermath of Jinx’s decision, meaning we can expect plenty of conflict in the episodes to come. And that includes the two sisters, who are far from reconciling.

Netflix

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, co-creator Christian Linke said, “I think a lot of characters are the goody two-shoes of Season 1, trying to avoid the open conflict between the two cities. And then, at the end of Season One, it’s no longer possible to avoid that confrontation. And so, Season 2 really explores the dark sides of the characters.”

Jinx’s voice star, Ella Purnell, said of her character, “She goes to an all-time low and has to finally decide, is she Jinx or is she Powder?” Thankfully, we will find out, as we know that the second chapter will be the last of this particular story – meaning no Arcane Season 3.

But for the League of Legends’ on-screen universe, this is only the beginning. “Since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season,” added Linked. “But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”

