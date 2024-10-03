Netflix ‘ruins’ Heartstopper Season 3’s biggest moment before episodes even drop

It goes without saying: avoid social media if you don’t want spoilers. But Netflix has uploaded Heartstopper Season 3’s most anticipated scene before anyone has had a chance to binge it.

Netflix is typically the streaming service that keeps us waiting for new seasons and episodes, and Heartstopper Season 3 has been no exception. It’s played a cat-and-mouse game with its marketing – but on release day has made a questionable move.

At exactly 8am on October 3 – that’s 12am PST for everyone streaming in the US – Netflix UK uploaded the moment Charlie told Nick he loves him to social media. Translation? That’s ‘ruining’ the season’s biggest moment before anyone has had a chance to watch new episodes.

Though it isn’t a huge surprise that the scene is coming (it’s the cliffhanger that was set up in Season 2), plenty of fans are unsurprisingly disgruntled.

“And somehow I’m still expected to do my job today? How is this fair?!” one posted, with another adding, “I have to wait till 5pm to watch it because of college… I’m ignoring Twitter and all social media for the rest of the day.”

A third weighed in, “AND I’M LEAVING FOR UNI THIS IS CRUEL,” while a fourth agreed, “It’s gonna be the longest day of my life until I can watch it.”

Uploading the scene at the exact moment episodes drop on Netflix is arguably a low blow, but fans unable to watch straight away won’t need to wait for long.

The touching moment airs at the end of Season 3 Episode 1, after Charlie first wanted to share the news in the Season 2 finale. After telling Nick he used to self-harm in a vulnerable moment, the big three words almost came out… before he bottled it.

Back at home, Charlie tried for a second time by typing “I love you” out as a text. He was ready to send – his finger was literally hovering over the button – but the screen cut to black.

We won’t spoil anything further, but rest assured: Nick and Charlie’s big “I love you” scene is exactly how it plays out in Alice Oseman’s graphic novels, meaning fans won’t be disappointed.

All eight episodes of Heartstopper Season 3 are available on Netflix now. In the meantime, check out the Season 3 soundtrack, who Oliver Spring is, and why Ben isn’t in new episodes.