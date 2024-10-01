10 movies & shows like Heartstopper to watch before Season 3

Let’s face it – Heartstopper Season 3 will be binged within a day. Here are 10 movies and TV shows to fill the Nick and Charlie void.

Any Heartstopper fan will know the hit Netflix series has a very specific vibe. It’s floating on air, dripping in wholesome romance, but also isn’t afraid to address important and taboo issues.

Heartstopper Season 3 doubles down on the latter by taking its storylines to a darker place. Charlie confronts the eating disorder he’s been trying to hide from everyone, and the gang confronts S-E-X for the first time ever.

With its eight episodes under 40 minutes each, the new series can be binged in a flash. To pick you up once you’re done, here are 10 TV shows and movies you just cannot miss.

Young Royals (2021 – 2024)

Netflix

When you think, “Gosh, I loved Heartstopper… let’s try and find something just like it,” the first show you’ll likely think of is Young Royals. Only a click away on the same streaming service, the series follows Prince Wilhelm, who adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school following a major scandal. While he’s there, romance rears its head, and Wilhelm finds it tricky to follow through.

Young Royals drew to a close with its third series – but, on the plus side, it has exactly the same amount of episodes as Heartstopper.

Where to stream: Netflix

Maxton Hall (2024 – present)

Prime Video

Making its streaming debut in May this year, Maxton Hall was the super-viral school hit nobody saw coming. When Ruby watches a secret unfold at Maxton, she crosses paths with scholarship student James Beaufort… and they’re not a harmonious match.

The German-language series is currently filming its second season following its breakout success. Although it doesn’t have an official release date yet, we should expect it around March 2025 – so get binging while you can.

Where to stream: Prime Video

Outer Banks (2020 – present)

Netflix

Okay, so Outer Banks isn’t exactly like Heartstopper, but it ticks a lot of the same boxes. Get a bunch of teenagers together to have weird and wacky adventures, and what do you get? A shedload of drama.

In this case, it’s a teen getting together a group of best friends to track down an alleged hidden treasure that’s somehow linked to the disappearance of his dad. Four seasons later and the shocks haven’t stopped, with a new batch of episodes being released this month.

Where to stream: Netflix

Heartbreak High (2022 – present)

Netflix

If we’re honest with ourselves, reboots don’t always work – but the Netflix adaptation of Heartbreak High has become a binge-worthy TV show in its own right. The Australian series takes place at Hartley High, where a map unearths sex scandals between its students. In the middle of it all, Amerie makes friends with Quinni and Darren, who must all navigate the high-stakes surroundings together.

Fancy trying out the original 90s show instead? You can! It’s available to buy or rent on Prime Video.

Where to stream: Netflix

Love, Victor (2020 – 2022)

Hulu

Nick and Charlie’s romance is one of the main reasons we love Heartstopper so much, and Love, Victor replicates their blossoming romance in the very best way. Set in the same world as the Love, Simon novels – which also got the live-action treatment – Victor has to come to terms with his newfound sexuality while dealing with the changes of a new high school.

Much like our main Heartstopper couple, Victor’s relationship with Benji is also pushed to the limits, but isn’t helped by Victor’s family.

Where to stream: Hulu

Geek Girl (2024)

Netflix

When we strip all of the whimsy and romance away, Heartstopper leaves us with a much bleaker message: being a kid in high school these days is really tough. Swap out the main character to a British girl struggling to fit in before she’s scouted by a model agent, and you’ve got Geek Girl.

The series was praised for being energetic and bringing a sense of fun back to the Young Adult genre… and who does that remind us of? If that isn’t similar enough, the show is also adapted from the 2013 novel of the same name.

Where to stream: Netflix

Alex Strangelove (2018)

Netflix

It’s not just films that bear a resemblance to Alice Oseman’s story, it’s movies too. One big-hitter is 2018’s Alex Strangelove, with high school student Alex questioning his sexuality at high school after a chance encounter with Elliott.

At first, Alex has it all figured out – lose his virginity to longtime friend Claire and be done with it. But do things always have to be that way? Now Heartstopper has entered more grown-up territory in the group’s relationships, the stars between these stories really do align.

Where to stream: Netflix

Fitting In (2023)

Elevation Pictures

Remember Maddie Ziegler from Dance Moms? Well now she’s all grown up and acting out Heartstopper scenarios of her own. In her most recent film Fitting In, her character is diagnosed with a reproductive condition which totally changes her plans to explore her sexuality.

From here, there are more… unusual… methods for her discovery. It might seem strange, but it comes back to Oseman’s way of thinking: be yourself, and do what you’re comfortable with.

Where to stream: Apple TV+

Sublime (2022)

Peccadillo Pictures

For a more arthouse approach to Heartstopper vibes, try 2022 film Sublime.

The Argentinian drama follows 16-year-old Manuel is dating Azul, but begins to have feelings for his fellow bandmate Felipe. It’s not long before the pair have their first time together, and it changes Manuel’s life for good.

Where to stream: Apple TV+

Degrassi (2001 – 2015)

CTV

The OG of 2000s high school drama was Degrassi, which has become bigger and bolder over the years. It’s earned the reputation of being the archetype of the modern-day teen drama, and it’s put the work in to get there. The Canadian series follows a group of kids living on Degrassi Street, and they tackle everything. Whether it’s sex and drugs to problems at school and within friendship groups, they go there.

You may have also heard of the TV show’s various spinoffs, including the most well-known Degrassi: The Next Generation. Sure, the series didn’t age amazingly… but if you want to pay homage to your roots, this is where you go.

Where to stream: Plex

Boys (2024)

20th Century Studios

2024 is all about the very demure and mindful vibe, and a film that strips LGBT love back to its most vulnerable is 2014 film Boys. Tying in Nick and Charlie’s shared love of sports, Siger is 15 and competing in regional race finals when he develops feelings for one of his fellow teammates.

Is it a straightforward journey of teenagers falling in love? No. Do we learn a lot of beautiful lessons along the way? Absolutely.

Where to stream: Apple TV+

Heartstopper Season 3 is available on Netflix from October 3. In the meantime, check out the scenes we’ve been most excited for, why Ben isn’t in new episodes, and more TV shows streaming this month.