Gran Turismo movie: Release date, David Harbour joins cast, early plot details

A Gran Turismo movie is officially in development as famed director Neill Blomkamp looks to adapt Sony’s flagship racing simulator series for the big screen. From an early rundown of the plot to a look at the star-studded cast, here’s everything you need to know.

Video game adaptations have been all the rage lately and Sony has been helping lead that charge. From Nathan Drake’s big screen debut in Uncharted (2021) to the upcoming Last of Us series on HBO, and even projects on the way for Horizon, God of War, and Twisted Metal, there’s plenty to be excited about.

Joining that list and crossing over to new audiences in the near future is none other than Gran Turismo. While Sony’s iconic racing franchise has never been known for its storylines, rather its extraordinary attention to detail, an all-new narrative is taking shape to help catapult the series onto the big screen.

With big names already attached and production now underway, it won’t be long before Gran Turismo is speeding into your local cinema. So before it gets there, be sure to brush up on everything we know about the movie adaptation thus far.

The Gran Turismo movie is currently set to release on Friday, August 11, 2023. This was announced when Sony first unveiled the project earlier in 2022.

While it’s obviously early days, and the date listed above could always change, production appears to be on track. Shooting commenced on November 13, 2022, meaning there’s plenty of room for post-production ahead of its targeted release.

Should plans change throughout filming, we’ll be sure to keep you updated here with any further developments.

Gran Turismo movie: David Harbour headlines cast

When the Gran Turismo adaptation was first announced, one big name was attached from the very beginning: David Harbour. From Stranger Things to Black Widow, Harbour has been involved with some blockbuster productions in recent years and next on the agenda is Gran Turismo.

Joining him is fellow Hollywood star Orlando Bloom, of Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean fame. Alongside the two A-listers are relative newcomers Darren Barnet, Archie Madekwe, and Josha Stradowski. Exact roles are yet to be confirmed but early plot details below give us an indication of what to expect.

Accomplished Director Neill Blomkamp is set to helm the project. Best known for his sci-fi work with the likes of District 9, Elysium, and Chappie, the more grounded racing project will seemingly be a departure from his typical productions.

Netflix David Harbour takes a leading role in the upcoming Gran Turismo flick.

Gran Turismo movie: Early plot details

While the full story of the Gran Turismo film is yet unclear, an early description points towards a more down to earth narrative. Following the story of one particularly skilled racing sim driver, the movie is set to track their journey from the digital rush to the deal on professional courses.

Harbour is supposedly set to play a mentor role, helping guide a younger driver to stardom on the track.

Is there a Gran Turismo movie trailer yet?

Currently, there’s no trailer for the Gran Turismo movie. As production has only just begun, it’s likely we won’t see any footage for another few months at the very least.

With an August release date, it’s safe to expect the first trailer at some stage in Q2 2023, but we’ll keep you posted here as soon as further details emerge.