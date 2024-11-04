GTA Online players are looking to the moon for hints at the next GTA 6 trailer

GTA Online players have embraced their inner astrologist and they’re firmly convinced that the moon is hiding details about the next GTA 6 trailer.

The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 might just be the most agonizing experience of many gamers’ lives. Sure, we got a trailer in late 2023 that promised a release window of 2025. Two years seems doable to some, but series diehards have been speculating about GTA 6 since 2013 when its predecessor released.

Rockstar has certainly cultivated a dedicated fanbase but now that the next title in their flagship franchise is getting closer, those fans are going a little stir crazy. Prospective players are looking for signs of GTA 6 everywhere from Diwali crackers to fast food couriers.

The latest conspiracy theory to grip the community involves a little bit of astrology and a lot of imagination. Players are convinced that Rockstar is telling them the date of the next GTA 6 trailer by using the phases of the moon in some marketing material for GTA Online.

Okay, a bit of explanation is probably warranted after dropping that one on you. Players have pointed to an instance in which the particular moon phase shown off in marketing for 2023’s Moon Festival event ended up aligning with the actual moon on December 5, 2023. This was the date that the first GTA 6 trailer released.

Using this incident as a precedent, GTA Online players are speculating that a recent Tweet from Rockstar is using the phase of the moon to indicate the date for the next GTA 6 trailer. The waning gibbous moon shown off in the Tweeted image will appear on November 22, 2024, and if the conspiracy theorists are to be believed, so will the next trailer for GTA 6.

“OK, I’m actually believing this one especially because the moon is abnormally large in both pics,” one player allowed. “Almost like they want people to notice it! I really hope this is true,” another replied.

More than a few players have latched onto the theory and are firmly convinced that we’ll get more news on the next GTA game soon. Set a reminder for November 22, 2024, to find out if they’re right.