GTA 6 fans convinced they know when next trailer is coming

Grand Theft Auto fans are convinced they know when Rockstar Games will reveal the second trailer for GTA 6, and it could be sooner than some think.

Back in December 2023, Grand Theft Auto fans finally got what they wanted from Rockstar as they revealed the first GTA 6 trailer. Many fans hoped that would launch a swatch of GTA 6 reveals, however, that hasn’t been the case.

Since that first trailer reveal, Rockstar and Take-Two have been silent. They’ve not revealed anything else, nor have they even mentioned the new GTA game since. As a result, some fans have been trying to figure out what’s next.

There had been some speculation that May and October would bring good news. That wasn’t chase, though. Now that November is here, fans believe that we see a trailer announcement before long due to the earnings call on November 8.

Redditor VI__SixTeen pointed out that, previously, Rockstar had announced their delay to Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 6’s first trailer in the run-up to their earnings calls.

“Honestly, probably. It’s the last earning call of the year so I’m assuming they are gonna mention the trailer. I don’t listen to them so I don’t know what they talk about though,” one fan chimed in.

“The Halloween event on GTAO ends on November 6 per the latest blog post by Rockstar and Take-Two earnings are that day too. I have a feeling they’re gonna switch to full-on GTA 6 marketing after that,” another said. “I kind of expect screenshots to come with the next announcement. A little tease between trailers,” commented another.

One spanner in the works, though, could be Rockstar boss Sam Houser. Insider TezFun reported that Houser wanted to delay the initial announcement to “screw” with leaks.

Plus, the initial trailer was leaked hours before it was supposed to go live. So, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Rockstar change things up.