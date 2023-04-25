Fans have been promised that the TV show adaptations of the classic video game franchises God of War and Horizon will have the “same care” put into them as The Last of Us.

HBO’s The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey showed us how video game adaptations should be done. It’s not the first to find success in a new format, a few examples being Netflix’s The Witcher, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Arcane. More recently, we’ve had The Super Mario Bros Movie, which has quickly become the most successful blockbuster of 2023 so far.

But The Last of Us stands out from the crowd thanks to its impeccable storytelling, with a rich plot and even richer characters, which were bolstered by Pascal and Ramsey’s standout performances as Joel and Ellie respectively. The show stayed faithful to the game while also carving a narrative of its own, thereby pulling in viewers who have never even picked up a controller.

As such, The Last of Us has been touted to have broken the video game adaptation curse, and it looks like the creators of the God of War and Horizon series are hoping to maintain the winning streak.

God of War & Horizon TV shows will have “same care” as The Last of Us

Head of PlayStation Productions, Asad Qizilbash, took to the PlayStation Podcast to reveal that Amazon’s God of War series and Netflix’s Horizon show, titled Horizon 2074, will have the “same care” as The Last of Us.

Guerilla Games Horizon 2074 will be an adaptation of Guerilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn franchise.

“The same care and formula that we did with The Last of Us, we’re going to be applying for Horizon [and] God of War.” he said. “We’re going to tell the story of the game because we can, because it’s a show, we have the time to do it, we’ve got the episodes to be able to do it.”

“We’re not trying to cram it into a two hour movie. You’re going to get the story of the game, but we’re going to also find opportunities to go wider and explore other characters and do more worldbuilding that you can’t do in the game because of agency.”

Qizilbash added: “That’s the exciting thing for me. Fans are going to love it because they’re going to see that game come to life, but also a lot of new things like what they did with The Last of Us.”

You can read more about Amazon’s God of War series here, Netflix’s Horizon 2074 series here, and our The Last of Us coverage here.