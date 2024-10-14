GTA fans are already speculating about GTA 7 before GTA 6 is even out

GTA 6 hasn’t even launched yet and Grand Theft Auto fans are already theorizing about what’s coming next in GTA 7. Yes, seriously.

For years, Grand Theft Auto 6 has stood alone as the game that the gaming world wants. Rockstar’s silence on the highly-anticipated game has, at times, only furthered the hype. However, it has also had the opposite effect at times as well.

With the calendar slowly bringing an end to 2024, we’re getting ever closer to the game actually being released. Sure, we’ll then be waiting almost all of 2025 for it to drop, but just being in the release year will satisfy plenty of fans.

However, with this being GTA, you can’t satisfy every corner of the community. In fact, some are seriously already looking past Grand Theft Auto 6 and coming up with ideas for GTA 7. Yes, that is a totally serious sentence.

For the most part, Grand Theft Auto fans have been talking about which city GTA 7 could take place. GTA 6 is redoing Vice City and the wider state of Florida – well, Leonida – and Los Angeles has been done a few times already.

“They need to make GTA7 take place in a smaller city like Minnesota or Las Vegas, Washington, something,” one fan said, asking for “country areas” to hunt. Others have suggested Chicago and Texas as well.

Of course, with this being GTA, there are also plenty of jokes worked in too. “GTA 6 will come before GTA 7,” joked one fan. “GTA 7 will have graphics, at least one playable character, and at least two button bindings,” another added.

Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick has previously joked about GTA 7 being a reality, but that was just in the context of Rockstar going 12 years between games.

While the GTA series could continue, well, forever, there are other franchises that Rockstar could focus on after GTA 6. Folks would love a Bully 2 or a new Midnight Club.