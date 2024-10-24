GTA 6 screenshot has fans excited as big detail finally spotted

GTA 6 fans have gotten quite excited by another screenshot from the first trailer, pointing out just how detailed the highly-anticipated game could be.

The wait for GTA 6 has sent some Grand Theft Auto fans up the wall. Some have been digging high and low in GTA Online for secrets, while others have gone to Rockstar Games’ offices in hopes that they can catch developers napping. They haven’t, and they’ve not found any new details either.

In the case of others, some fans have been combing through the first trailer, trying to find details they’d missed the first few times around.

While they’ve been doing so, plenty of fans have got excited about the potential scale and detail of the highly-anticipated title. That includes Redditor Pure-Negotiation8019, who pointed that, in one shot, populated rooms inside a building can be seen. It’s not just a handful of rooms, though, as there are almost 50 on show.

“Rockstar has a patent related to this I recall. It randomizes stuff like interiors and stuff to make them all appear unique from what I recall,” one fan pointed out.

“I am still hoping the “70% enterable buildings” is real,” another added. “Not sure if they are 100% real but the amount of details is insane,” another chimed in.

As noted, this isn’t the first time that players have been overawed by the scale of detail that is seemingly in the new game.

In early October, one fan went through and counted the number of NPCs that had been used in the trailer. That figure was over 630, which is 10x the amount of characters in GTA 5’s first trailer.

Fans are still on the edge of their seats for a follow-up trailer. No doubt they’ll pour over that once it drops as well.