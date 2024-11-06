Rockstar & Take-Two stay silent amid GTA 6 trailer 2’s expected announcement

Take-Two doubled down on GTA 6’s Fall 2025 release window, but it’s remaining silent about when the next trailer will debut.

GTA 6 has been one of the most anticipated games for years, with fans anxiously waiting for the next installment of Rockstar’s open-world juggernaut. So much so, that some went to the company’s HQ to look for clues.

While fans got their first official look at GTA 6 back in December of 2023 with the game’s announcement trailer, Rockstar has remained mum since.

Now, with the game inching closer to its Fall 2025 release window, Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has doubled down on its plans during its latest earnings call.

During the presentation, Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick reassured investors that the company is expecting substantial net bookings for Fiscal 2026 on the back of its “most ambitious” development pipeline yet, putting fears of a delay to rest… for now.

However, Grand Theft Auto players are growing restless, especially with many believing the second trailer is imminent.

In particular, some players expected an announcement would come before the earnings call, while others believe they spotted a tease in GTA Online and literally began monitoring phases of the moon given past hints from Rockstar.

Unfortunately for those players, Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick didn’t share any additional details during the earnings call, so it’s anyone’s guess just when more info about GTA 6 will be revealed.

In December, it’ll be one year since the first GTA 6 trailer – and history could very well repeat itself as the title inches even closer to its release window.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 is planned for Fall 2025.

At the moment, Rockstar still hasn’t narrowed down an exact launch date, either but that could be announced once the next trailer finally debuts.

In the meantime, former GTA 6 dev Ben Hinchliffe excited fans in a recent interview, claiming that VI’s realism will “blow people away.”

“I think [Rockstar] has raised the bar again just like they always do,” he said.