Fresh GTA 6 gameplay ‘leak’ goes viral but fans are split if it’s legit or not

A fresh GTA 6 ‘leak’ has surfaced online and fans are pretty split on whether or not it’s actually real.

With Grand Theft Auto 6 being the biggest question in the gaming world, naturally, there have been a number of different claims and leaks. Before Rockstar released the first official trailer, we’d seen many speculate on what the story would be, who the main characters are, and what else they’ll get up to.

There were also those massive leaks back in September 2022, showing off tester gameplay and an early build of Vice City and the wide state of Leonida.

Article continues after ad

As Rockstar have gone back to being silent, playing their cards close to their chest, plenty of ‘leaks’ have popped up again. There have been a few fake ones claiming to show off new gameplay too. Well, another one of these clips has popped up on Twitter/X and TikTok, and fans are a bit split.

Article continues after ad

In the short clip, there is a small street that looks like the Wynwood area of Miami. Naturally, there are a few cars – including a van that looks like an Amazon Prime van.

Article continues after ad

Obviously, Rockstar wouldn’t use Amazon’s trademarks. However, if you slow it down, the Prime logo actually says Crime. That type of parody is a signature of Rockstar, which is why fans are split on its legitimacy.

“This looks kinda legit and from development build it looks good,” one TikTok viewer said. “Can’t be GTA, that’s a Corvette they don’t license real cars,” another argued. “While this isn’t GTA 6, this isn’t far off from what we can expect,” another added.

Article continues after ad

Some quickly called it as being fake, claiming it was the work of some talented modder using Unreal Engine. “Nice Unreal Engine texture bro,” one said. “Ahhh, another Unreal Engine GTA 6 leak,” commented another.

Article continues after ad

In terms of further communication from Rockstar, we’re around a year away from the launch of the game, so we’re expecting screenshots and a second trailer before long.