Gal Gadot confirms Red Notice 2 is happening

With the success of Netflix’s Red Notice, fans have wondered if a sequel is in the works – and now Gal Gadot has confirmed it is.

Even though Netflix‘s comedy action movie Red Notice had a stacked cast with the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, no one was sure if it would be a hit. But, as it became the fifth most-streamed movie title of that year, a sequel was inevitable.

The synopsis of the film reads: “An Interpol agent successfully tracks down the world’s most wanted art thief with help from a rival thief. But nothing is as it seems as a series of double-crosses ensues.”

However, as two years have passed, fans have wondered if they’ll ever get to see Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot back together on the small screen. But now Gadot has spoken out to confirm that the sequel is still in the works.

Gadot confirms Red Notice 2 is currently in the works

During Netflix’s TUDUM event in Brazil, Collider was able to speak to Gadot about her upcoming movie Heart of Stone, and it was during that interview that Gadot was candid about the future of Red Notice 2.

Gadot explained that the script for the sequel has already been written, stating: “We’re all talking about it. I don’t know if I can say anything! I already read the second script and it’s… whoo! We’re all very excited about it!”

The film’s producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia also told Collider that they’re trying to film Red Notice 2 and Red Notice 3 back-to-back as the sequel will see the entire cast return, so it would make production a lot easier, but it could also delay both movies.

While there’s no confirmed synopsis for Red Notice 2, the film could see Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot’s characters planning another high-stakes art heist as they were all left penniless at the end of the first movie. But, only time will tell.

