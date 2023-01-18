Heart of Stone explained: Release date, cast, plot and more

Heart of Stone is a new Gal Gadot movie that Netflix is hoping to turn into a franchise – here’s everything we know about the action flick, from release date and cast to plot and trailer.

Netflix launched a ‘Save the Date’ campaign today to promote the movies that they are releasing this year, including new films from David Fincher, Zack Snyder, and Wes Anderson.

One of those movies is Heart of Stone, the new feature from Tom Harper, whose previous credits include Wild Rose and The Aeronauts.

The action movie stars Gal Gadot as an intelligence operative, and Netflix is hoping it will be the first film in a series that rivals Mission: Impossible and the Bourne movies. So here’s everything we know about Heart of Stone.

Article continues after ad

Heart of Stone hits Netflix on August 11, 2023.

Some recent Netflix movies – like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinnochio, and Matilda – have received a theatrical release before launching on the streamer, but there’s no indication that will happen with Heart of Stone.

Heart of Stone cast: Who’s in it?

There are the main cast members of Heart of Stone…

Gal Gadot

Jamie Dornan

Ali Bhatt

Sophie Okonedo

Matthias Schweighöfer

Jing Lusi

Paul Ready

Heart of Stone plot: What is the movie about?

Here’s the official Heart of Stone synopsis…

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.

Ori Marmur – who oversees Netflix’s original studio film group – said this of the movie to Variety: “One of the things that got us really excited was the idea of doing a film in a genre that’s often dominated by men.

Article continues after ad

“It’s Mission: Impossible. It’s Bourne. Those movies always have men at the center of them. This has two strong women in Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt who are in the middle of things. Along with Jamie Dornan they form a central trio.”

Is there a Heart of Stone trailer?

There is no trailer for Heart of Stone at the moment – but Netflix has released a sizzle reel containing scenes from their upcoming slate, which includes footage of Gal Gadot in the movie. That teaser can be viewed below…

We’ll update this article as and when a full trailer is released. Until then, you can read our coverage of forthcoming Netflix shows and films here.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other upcoming movie hubs below:

John Wick Chapter 4 | Creed III | Oppenheimer | Barbie | Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania | Saw 10 | Indiana Jones 5 | Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Extraction 2 | The Conjuring 4 | Lethal Weapon 5 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse