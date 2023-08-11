Gal Gadot’s new action movie Heart of Stone is now streaming on Netflix, so here’s your guide to the film’s ending, and whether or not it sets up a sequel.

With Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman future unsure at present, the actress is starring in a new movie that could turn into a franchise.

The official synopsis for the movie is as follows: “Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart.”

Written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, directed by Tom Harper, and co-starring Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, and Matthias Schweighöfer, the film dropped on Netflix today. And this is everything you need to know about the ending. So beware of SPOILERS ahead…

Heart of Stone ending explained

No one is what they seem in Heart of Stone. Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) and Parker (Jamie Dornan) are both working for MI6 at the start of the movie. But it turns out the pair of them are moonlighting.

Stone works for ‘The Charter’, an independent peace-keeping organization that controls wars and brings down governments – and is seemingly a force for good. While Parker is a double agent who hates The Charter, the film revolving around his efforts to bring it down and kill everyone involved.

The Charter uses AI called ‘The Heart’ to make life-and-death decisions. Which becomes the movie’s MacGuffin, with one character stating: “If you own The Heart, you own the world.”

Parker manages to obtain the device, using it to take out Charter members and turn off ventilation into the organization’s underground bunker.

That puts him on a collision course with Stone, the pair of them fighting for ownership of The Heart, and Stone ultimately shooting and killing him dead, moments before those Charter members die by suffocation. Stone thereby saves the lives of her colleagues, and puts The Heart back in Charter hands.

Will there be a Heart of Stone 2?

The film ends with Stone delivering a doll’s house to the daughter of a fallen friend. Then meeting with Keya (Alia Bhatt), a character who worked with Parker to bring The Charter down, but who changes sides at the end of the movie.

Stone reveals that she will continue to work for The Charter, but on two conditions – that The Heart is used as a tool (rather than being followed blindly) and that Keya joins the team.

Keya agrees, and the movie concludes with Stone, Keya, and the Jack of Hearts (Matthias Schweighofer) working a mission together, thereby setting up a new Charter team for any potential sequel.

There’s no word yet on if or when that might happen, with Netflix doubtless waiting to see how the film is received by critics and audiences. But if any announcement is made, rest assured we’ll update this article.

Heart of Stone is out now, while for more coverage of Netflix shows and films, check out the below previews:

