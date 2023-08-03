Henry Cavill fans rage over Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3: “Make it make sense”

After Gal Gadot revealed Wonder Woman 3 is in development for James Gunn’s DCU, Henry Cavill fans have been left baffled and angry over his ejection as Superman.

Cavill first donned the red cape in 2013’s Man of Steel, and while he’s got a loyal fanbase, his tenure as Superman isn’t exactly acclaimed: its devout apologists aside, Batman v Superman was not well-received; 2017’s Josstice League turned him into a blurry-faced nightmare; and as much as the Snyder Cut gave him justice, Black Adam ruined it with a comeback that was nixed in its wake.

When news emerged that he wouldn’t be returning to the role after all, DC fans weren’t pleased – but, deep down, they seemed to understand. The franchise seemed to be caught in a never-ending negative cycle with only a few bright spots (Joker and The Batman, and they’re not even part of the main canon). A reboot following the events of The Flash could be swallowed, even if it took a big gulp.

David Corenswet will play the titular hero in Superman: Legacy, the first official movie of the DCU. His casting went down a storm, but it’s already been soured by Gadot’s new comments: apparently, Wonder Woman 3 is happening, despite Cavill being given the boot.

Henry Cavill fans don’t understand Gal Gadot returning for Wonder Woman 3

Now, we should clarify: we don’t know if Gadot is actually coming back for Wonder Woman 3. There’s been a bit of back and forth about the threequel – read more about that here – but according to the actress, she’s developing the third movie with Gunn and Peter Safran.

Gunn has always been clear about hearing important updates from him directly, so we’ll wait and see – but the response on social media was immediate. “Gal Gadot is only two years younger than Henry Cavill so him being too old to play Superman doesn’t really make sense,” one wrote.

“Gal Gadot is 38. Robert Pattinson is 37. Henry Cavill is 40. Gunn booted Cavill because he wanted a younger Superman while he kept Gadot. Pattinson portrayed a year two Batman just last year. MAKE IT MAKE SENSE,” another tweeted. “I’m glad Gal Gadot is coming back as Wonder Woman and they can make her third movie. But it would be great if Henry Cavill would also return as Superman, he is only two years older than Gal Gadot, so there is no excuse about his age,” a third wrote.

“I’m going to wait to hear it from James Gunn himself but if Wonder Woman 3 is happening & it’s going to be a soft reboot with Gal Gadot to fit the DCU, why couldn’t the same have been done for Cavill? This universe needed a full restart once Henry was let go,” a fourth tweeted.

“I love Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, but the reason we were given as to why Henry Cavill was not going to continue on, was because of his age. They want an 8-10 year plan. Well, Gal is only two years younger than Henry. This whole universe needs a HARD reset, not cherry-picking,” a fifth wrote.

You can read more about Wonder Woman 3 here, earlier plans for Man of Steel 2 here, and our other DC coverage here.