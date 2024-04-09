Happy Gilmore 2: Everything we know

Happy Gilmore 2 is officially in the works, so here’s what we know about Adam Sandler’s sequel, including any release date updates and more.

From Billy Madison and The Waterboy to Little Nicky, to Happy Gilmore, Sandler has no shortage of hits.

While many presumed the latter movie’s chances of a sequel had come and gone, Drew Barrymore recently confirmed that Sandler has already begun to write the script for Happy Gilmore 2. Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin, also revealed a first draft had already been written.

With Happy Gilmore 2 now in the works, here’s everything we know so far.

Happy Gilmore 2 doesn’t have a release date right now.

On Dan Patrick’s show, Sandler confirmed the movie is in the works with writer Tim Herlihy. As for where it will be released, Sandler spoke about Netflix’s involvement, but nothing has been confirmed.

This wouldn’t be a surprise, given Sandler has worked with Netflix since the mid-2010s on original movies, such as Murder Mystery, Hubbie Halloween, Leo, Spaceman, and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. But Netflix has yet to make an official statement about Happy Gilmore 2 going to its streaming platform.

What is Happy Gilmore 2 about?

There aren’t any official plot details for Happy Gilmore 2 right now, as the project is still in early development

Sandler hasn’t made many sequels; Grown Ups and Murder Mystery got follow-up movies, but he’s not revisited any of his late ’90s ‘classics.’

The first Happy Gilmore ended on a good note with no loose ends to address. Happy managed to win the Tour Championship and beat Shooter, getting the girl and saving his grandmother’s home.

Happy Gilmore 2 could be the chance for a new storyline, but Sandler is expected to reprise his role alongside McDonald as Shooter.

Fans can speculate details of what the sequel will be about. Maybe Happy comes out of retirement for some reason and faces Shooter once again. The storyline could also visit an older Happy as he battles with his anger issues seen in the original movie.

Who’s in the Happy Gilmore 2 cast?

Sandler has not confirmed if anyone from the original cast is returning for the sequel. While he’s expected to star alongside McDonald, other actors — such as Julie Bowen — remain unclear.

She starred as Virgina, the public relations agent in charge of the tour. Her character falls in love with Happy and they stay together by the movie’s ending. Happy Gilmore 2 could bring back the character as Happy’s wife.

Other stars, such as Carl Weathers, Richard Kiel, and Bob Barker, have since died. Weathers played Derick “Chubbs” Peterson, the pro golfer who lost his hand to an alligator and trained Happy. Kiel played the role of Mr. Larson, Happy’s former employee.

Fans can only hope that Sandler pays homage to Frances Bay, who played Happy’s loving grandmother. The actor died in 2011 at the age of 92.

Is there a Happy Gilmore 2 trailer?

No, there’s no official trailer for Happy Gilmore 2.

It’s far too early in the development process for fans to get a sneak peek of the sequel or any real news of its cast or storyline.

For now, Happy Gilmore fans can be happy he’s coming back. You can watch other movies available to stream this month.