Heart of Stone: What is it about?

Ahead of the premiere of Netflix’s Heart of Stone, here’s your guide to what the plot of the movie is all about.

Summer is the perfect time to debut some action-packed films, so it makes sense that Netflix is dropping its own action flick in the form of Heart of Stone.

Starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Doran, Heart of Stone is set to be the sexy, thrilling movie of the moment that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

But, what is the movie about? Here’s your guide to the plot of Heart of Stone.

What is Heart of Stone about?

Heart of Stone follows a spy as she is caught in the middle of her organization and its lethal weapon.

Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset, codenamed: The Heart.”

Gadot sat down with Collider (before the SAG-AFTRA strike) and gave her outlook on the film’s plot, stating: “I’m excited for people to sit at the edge of their seats. I’m excited for them to reveal the twists and turns. I think there’s a really good, healthy amount of humor and action and drama, and just for people to enjoy it and have fun with us with the movie.”

Heart of Stone premieres on August 11 on Netflix.

