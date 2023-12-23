Rebel Moon Part 2: Everything we know

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver will conclude Zack Snyder’s sci-fi opus on Netflix, so here’s what we know about its release date, cast, plot, and more so far.

The Snyder Cut saga brought the director’s working relationship with theatrical studios to a halt, thanks to one platform offering him the deepest pockets in the industry: Netflix. It started with Army of the Dead, a gnarly, well-received zombie romp that proved he’d find a hungry audience on streaming.

Rebel Moon is different, however. It’s been a passion project of Snyder’s for years, originally conceived as a standalone, mature adventure in the galaxy far, far away. It was knocked back by Lucasfilm after the Disney takeover, but Netflix didn’t just fund it: he was given the keys to the stars and the resources to launch a new sci-fi cinematic universe.

Part 1 just dropped, but fans are already eager to dive into Part 2 and see Kora and co. face off against the Imperium once and for all. So, here’s what we know. Spoilers to follow…

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver will premiere on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

This is a tight turnaround for the sequel, evoking memories of The Matrix’s ambitious two-part conclusion being released in the same year. However, Part 2 was filmed alongside the first film, with Snyder set to be locked in the editing suite over the holidays.

He recently told GamesRadar: “I’m in the middle of editing right now. We’re almost done. So I’m here – when you walk out, I have to look at some cuts from my editor, who just is in Los Angeles going like, ‘What about this?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, jeez, okay.'”

Netflix titles generally aren’t prone to delays in the same way theatrical releases can be, so don’t worry – you can look forward to the sequel next year.

Rebel Moon Part 2 cast

The Rebel Moon: Part Two cast will include:

Sofia Boutella as Kora

Michiel Huisman as Gunnar

Ed Skrein as Admiral Atticus Noble

Djimon Hounsou as General Titus

Staz Nair as Tarak

Doona Bae as Nemesis

E. Duffy as Milius

Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy

Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe

Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe

Charlie Hunnam as Kai

Fra Fee as Regent Balisarius

The Scargiver is primed to dig deeper into the backstories of the rebels. “There are no characters that are left aside. It goes really deeper with every single person. You get the backstory and then get to understand why they’re where they are, and why they’re who they are,” Boutella also told the outlet.

That means we can expect more from the likes of Hounsou’s Titus and Nair’s Tarak. “You get to see how they deal with their demons, how they deal with each other,” the latter star explained.

“This really has to be seen as a Part 1 and Part 2. There’s a reason why it’s not called Rebel Moon 1 and Rebel Moon 2: these are two parts of the same whole. And what you get is really a deeper dive into the individuals. You really get to understand their backstories, how they got to where they were when you found them, and inevitably connect even more and relate even more to this story. This is ultimately a story about seven humans. We’re heroes; we’re not superheroes. We are flawed. We are imperfect. And you get to see that transition back to redemption a lot more, and some very, very vicious war.”

While Fisher’s Darrian appeared to meet his end via a heroic sacrifice in the closing battle of Part 1, his comments about the sequel seem to suggest we’ll see him again, promising “big action, and a lot of exploration of the characters.”

Rebel Moon Part 2 plot

We can expect Rebel Moon Part 2 to follow Atticus Noble as he tracks down Kora and the rebels on Veldt, as well as a long-awaited face-off between her and Fee’s Balisarius.

The first chapter closes with Noble being revived by the Imperium’s mysterious science after being battered and booted from a sky-high platform, and it also appears that he’s been somewhat augmented.

“The truth is that movie one is a set-up for movie two. The end is a crazy cliffhanger that launches you into The Scargiver,” Snyder told Total Film.

He also told Netflix: “My hopes are that because we were able to do two films, that we’re able to really invest in the characters for the first film so that the audience gets to really understand why they’re fighting for the villagers of Veldt.”

As for the name’s meaning, “Scargiver” is Kora’s nickname, at least among members of the Imperium. “It’s also related to her relationship with Princess Issa,” Snyder teased to Empire.

“The second movie is really a war movie. At the beginning they harvest the crops, and we have a bunch of stuff in the village, sort of the ‘Why We Fight’ aspect of the movie. We have time for relationships. Then the next thing is the big battle. It’s really fun.”

Is there a Rebel Moon Part 2 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Rebel Moon Part 2 yet. However, an earlier trailer features a few shots that don’t appear in the first film, if you look closely:

Rebel Moon is on Netflix now. You can check out our review of the movie here, and our other coverage here.