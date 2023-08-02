Wonder Woman 3: Everything we know so far

Wonder Woman 3 always seemed like a far-off dream, but it seems like it’s close to coming becoming reality every day – so here’s everything we know about it so far, including any release date updates, cast speculation, and more.

Back in 2016, the world was introduced to Gal Gadot’s iconic character Wonder Woman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Just a year later, Gadot got her own solo movie that managed to rake in about $822 million at the box office. A sequel to the movie — Wonder Woman 1984 — came out in 2020 to less than critical acclaim, but it also didn’t get a traditional release thanks to the global restrictions.

Article continues after ad

The franchise was supposed to get a third installment, but things were a bit up in the air thanks to the DCU being taken over by James Gunn and Peter Safran. However, now the ball seems to be rolling on debuting Wonder Woman 3 as soon as possible.

As of August 2023, there is no release date for Wonder Woman 3.

However, in an interview with ComicBook.com before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gadot alluded to hearing from Gunn and Safran stating: “I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

Article continues after ad

The road to getting a Wonder Woman 3 has not been easy as, back in 2019, Wonder Woman’s director Patty Jenkins had revealed that the plot for the third film had already been mapped out as it would take place in the modern day.

In December of the same year, Jenkins stated that the wait between the second and third movies would be a bit longer than the original and its sequel, and, in April 2020, she said that she had a plan for a story arc would be contained within four Wonder Woman films.

Article continues after ad

The third movie was officially green lit in December 2020, but, just two years later, it was announced that the movie would not be going forward as it “did not fit in” with newly appointed DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plans for the DCEU.

But, with Gadot revealing that she has had talks with both Gunn and Safran, only time will tell if she’ll reunite with Jenkins to complete their vision for the Wonder Woman franchise.

Article continues after ad

Wonder Woman 3 cast: Who would return?

While there is no official cast list for Wonder Woman 3, it’s safe to say the major characters from the second film would return for the third. Check out the list below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor

Robin Wright as Antiope

Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana faced off against Barbara Minerva / Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), one of her villains from the comic books. For the third film, Gunn and Safran could bring another one of Wonder Woman’s villains to the forefront including Giganta, a gorilla who was super-evolved into a woman by Professor Zool, or Doctor Poison, the leader of a Nazi spy ring whose ultimate goal was to wreak havoc by contaminating the Army’s water with ‘reverso,’ a drug that caused people to do the opposite of what they are told.

Article continues after ad

Is there a Wonder Woman 3 trailer?

There is no official trailer for Wonder Woman 3 at this time.

But, in the meantime, you can revisit Diana’s highlights from her solo film in her first and second trailers found below.

Wonder Woman 3 plot: What is it about?

At the time of writing this, there is no official plot synopsis for Wonder Woman 3.

But, we can speculate about what the film could be about based on the ending of Wonder Woman 1984.

The ending of 1984 saw Diana give up her wish of having her lover, Steve Trevor, brought back to life as he died in the original film. She also convinces Barbara and Maxwell Lord, the originator of the wishing chaos, to renounce their wishes so that the world could be put back to normal.

Article continues after ad

The third film of the franchise could see Diana try to deal with her grief over Steve’s death while also saving the world with members of the Justice League. Thanks to her cameo in The Flash, it’s apparent that Diana is still in contact with Batman and Flash, so maybe her third movie could follow her as she asks the team for help defeating her specific villain.

That’s everything we know about Wonder Woman 3. We’ll be sure to update this hub as more information is released. Be sure to stay updated with all things DC here and, in the meantime, you can check out our other superhero hubs below:

Article continues after ad

The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4