Burn the House Down cast: All actors & characters in Netflix series

Here’s your guide to the cast and characters in Burn the House Down, a twisty new Netflix thriller series about revenge.

Netflix has been firing out the thriller shows this year and with great success – The Night Agent took the world by storm and remained in the streamer’s top 10 chart for weeks.

Other hits in 2023 include Unseen, The Diplomat, You Season 4, Fake Profile, Obsession, and The Tailor, to name a few.

In short, there’s plenty of demand for edge-of-your-seat content, and so it’s no surprise that fans are busy binge-watching the latest entry, Burn the House Down. Now the show has arrived, we’ve broken down the cast, including the actors and the characters they play.

Contents

Burn the House Down cast and characters

Before we get into it, the official synopsis for Burn the House Down is as follows: “Anzu Murata, her mother and younger sister left their home 13 years ago when her mother was suspected of burning it down.

“Convinced that her ailing mother was wrongly accused, Anzu goes undercover to work as the housekeeper in her childhood home to gather evidence of her stepmother’s wrongdoing.”

Anzu Murata: Mei Nagano

Mei Nagano plays Anzu Murata, the protagonist of Burn the House Down, whose revenge plot is a central narrative of the show. As said in her character description, the “formerly well-off Anzu” is “now posing as a housekeeper to clear her mother’s name.”

Tudum adds: “She’s never believed the accepted story that her mother is the one who started the fire. And now, if Anzu can cut through the layers of intrigue and influence (both IRL and online) she’s swept into, she’ll finally get her chance to clear the air and get her revenge.”

Nagano has appeared in And So the Baton Was Passed, Half Blue Sky, and Maternal Instinct.

Makiko Mitarai: Kyôka Suzuki

Kyôka Suzuki plays Makiko Mitarai, “an influencer who was once friends with Anzu’s mother” and “is now married to Anzu’s father.” And, unknowingly, she’s also Anzu’s new boss after hiring her as her new cleaner, not realizing their ties.

She appears to be a domineering character with a mysterious backstory, but as we do with all twisty thrillers, we’ve got to ask: is there more to her than meets the eye?

Suzuki’s acting accolades include The Kiyosu Conference, Zoo, and Sanada Maru.

Yuzu: Yuri Tsunematsu

Yuri Tsunematsu appears in the Burn the House Down cast as Yuzu, Anzu’s younger sister who also had to deal with the terrible loss of their home and the destruction of their family.

Tsunematsu has been acting since she was a child, going on to star in properties including Alice in Borderland, OOO, Den-O, All Riders: Let’s Go Kamen Riders, Signal 100, and Sakurada Reset Part II.

Satsuki: Michiko Kichise

Michiko Kichise plays Satsuki, Anzu and Yuzu’s mother who has been “hospitalized with severe memory loss since the fire she’s accused of starting.”

Kichise has appeared in TV shows such as Hirugao: Love Affairs in the Afternoon, Signal, and Nice Flight! and films including Signal: The Movie and The Chart of Love.

Osamu: Mitsuhiro Oikawa

Mitsuhiro Oikawa stars in the Burn the House Down cast as Osamu, the ex-husband of Satsuki who is now married to Makiko. In the present day, we discover that he hasn’t seen his daughters for 13 years.

Oikawa’s acting career has seen him take on roles in Erased, Super Hero Taisen GP: Kamen Rider 3, and Cutie Honey, among many others.

Kiichi: Asuka Kudô

Asuka Kudô plays Kiichi, the eldest of Makiko’s two sons, who appear to have unknowingly taken the place of Anzu and Yuzu.

Kudô’s acting accolades include Shizumanu Taiyô, My Pretend Girlfriend, and Teppachi!, to name a few.

Shinji: Taishi Nakagawa

Taishi Nakagawa plays Shinji – Makiko’s second son and Kiichi’s younger brother – in the Burn the House Down cast.

Nakagawa is known for his leading role as Yuiji Kira in the live-action Closest Love To Heaven. He’s also appeared in ReLife, Your Lie in April, and Kids on the Slope.

That’s everything we know about the main cast and characters in Burn the House Down, which is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

