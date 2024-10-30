Scariest horror TV shows to watch his Halloween

Greetings kiddies! I hope you’re in the mood for a scare because this is Dexerto’s list of the creepiest horror TV shows.

Yes, it’s the most wicked and wonderful time of the year for fans of a good fright: Halloween! We want to make this spooky season unforgettable, so Dexerto’s bringing you all sorts of wonderful treats (and a few tricks as well) as we celebrate Terror-Tober.

We’ve already surprised you with a list of the 102 scariest horror movies to watch this Halloween, but what about people who prefer the small scream… I mean, screen? Well, if you like Netflix-inspired nightmares over film-based frights, you’re in the right place.

Our dedicated team of horror enthusiasts has compiled a definitive list of the scariest TV shows to binge on in the build-up to Halloween. Just try not to have bad dreams!

30. Extreme Ghostbusters (1997)

Sony

Cast: Tara Strong, Maurice LaMarche, Jason Marsden

What it’s about: Egon brings together a new team of rambunctious Ghostbusters when spectral entities start running amok in New York City once again.

Why we like it: It is patently absurd the level of mediocrity we’ve had to endure from the Ghostbusters movies when the ideal sequel came out in 1997. The group of Gen-Xers brings a refreshing modernity to the business of busting ghosts, and the phantoms they’re put up against are often legitimately chilling.

Words by Anthony McGlynn

29. The Watcher (2022)

Netflix

Cast: Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge



What it’s about: A family moves into their dream home, only to be terrorized by a mysterious stalker who sends them ominous letters. As paranoia escalates, they uncover dark secrets about the house and their neighbors, all while grappling with the psychological impact of being constantly watched.

Why we like it: Listen, The Watcher won’t go down in horror history for its nuanced approach to an unbelievable true story. It won’t even go down as one of Ryan Murphy’s best works. Could it have been done better? Sure.

But there’s still a lot to be enjoyed here if you look at it through a campy lens. You’ve got Watts, Cannavale, and Farrow giving it their all, not to mention our White Lotus queen Coolidge bringing the laughs as a literal Karen. It’s not particularly scary, but there’s plenty of suspense, making this a worthy one to add to the watchlist this Halloween.

Words by Daisy Phillipson

28. Alfred Hitchcock Presents (1955-1962)

CBS

Cast: Alfred Hitchcock, Harry Tyler, Lillian O’Malley, John Williams, Patricia Hitchcock



What it’s about: Airing between 1955 and 1962, this anthology horror series featured different dramas, thrillers, and mysteries, each presented by the big man himself.

Why we like it: For top-tier high-brow horror, you’ve gotta go straight to the source. Hitchcock is one of the greatest directors of all time, so having him spoon-feed us more scares than we ever saw on the big screen is a special experience. The format also set an important precedent for horror to come; remember how The Simpsons presented those early Treehouse of Horror episodes?

Words by Jasmine Valentine

27. The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)

Netflix

Cast: Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve, Henry Thomas

What it’s about: A young American woman is hired to care for two orphaned children at the eerie Bly Manor, only to discover that the estate is haunted by tragic spirits with unfinished business. As she uncovers the dark history of the house, the line between the living and the dead blurs.

Why we like it: Mike Flanagan never misses, and his Haunting anthology series proves he’s one of the great creators of the modern era. Although it might be a bit more of a slow burn than Hill House, Bly Manor more than makes up for it in gothic romance. Don’t worry; there are plenty of frights to enjoy here, too. You can expect a beautifully shot tale of love, loss, and regret, making it both a haunting and heartbreaking experience.

Words by Daisy Phillipson

26. Interview with the Vampire (2022–Present)

AMC

Cast: Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass/Delainey Hayles

What it’s about: Based on Anne Rice’s iconic novel, this series follows the immortal vampire Louis as he recounts his tumultuous life with the enigmatic and seductive Lestat, starting in New Orleans with their formed family, including teen Claudia.

Why we like it: Small-screen adaptations of horror classics are never easy, but Interview with the Vampire captures the gothic allure of Rice’s original story while updating it to embrace the queer elements within the text. With emotional complexity, compelling performances, and well-shot settings, alongside humor and horror in equal measure, this ongoing TV series pumps blood into the veins of the vampire tale.

Words by Daisy Phillipson

25. Bates Motel (2013-2017)

A&E

Cast: Freddie Highmore, Vera Farmiga

What it’s about: This prequel to Psycho explores Norman Bates’ descent into madness as he grows up under the suffocating influence of his manipulative mother, Norma. Their disturbing relationship sets the stage for Norman’s transformation into the iconic serial killer, all while a web of local crime complicates their lives.

Why we like it: Bates Motel does something that’s very hard to achieve – it gets better from season to season. Not only that, but it also breathes new life into an old classic, which also is a tricky thing to get right. How does it do this? A combination of rich character development and outstanding performances, particularly from leads Farmiga and Highmore. Trust me, this is one prequel you don’t want to sleep on.

Words by Daisy Phillipson

24. Inside No 9 (2014–2024)

BBC

Cast: Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton

What it’s about: Britain’s answer to Black Mirror, Inside No 9 is the twisted brainchild of Reece Shearmsith and Steve Pemberton, where each episode follows different characters in a different setting. The only thing that links them? Well, each story ‘somehow‘ involves the number nine.

Why we like it: One of the best British TV shows ever made, this bizarre anthology series delighted in exploring different genres and telling weird and wonderful stories. While not every episode was ‘scary,’ the writers’ dark sense of humor and their penchant for the gruesome gave the series a macabre edge that will delight those who love things that go bump in the night. If you’re looking for recommendations, we’d say you have to watch either The 12 Days of Christine or the Halloween special, Dead Line.

Words by Tom Percival

23. Attack on Titan (2013–2023)

Crunchyroll

Cast: Yuki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, Hiroshi Kamiya (Jap) / Bryce Papenbrook, Trina Nishimura, Matt Mercer (English)

What it’s about: The residents of a walled city are terrorized by gigantic, humanoid monsters that eat them whole, and a new generation of soldiers begin to figure out what’s going on with these creatures.

Why we like it: Given the audacious and violent first few episodes, it’s no wonder Attack on Titan became the defining anime of the 2010s. The whole saga is relentless and terrifying for four seasons, gradually moving from a tale of survival to one of war and genocide. It looks incredible all the while, particularly any time we see the Survey Corps in full swing.

Words by Anthony McGlynn

22. The Shivering Truth (2018–2020)

Channel 4

Cast: Jonah Hill, Janeane Garofalo, Trey Parker, Jordan Peele, Julia Davis, Josh Gad

What it’s about: The Shivering Truth is hard to whittle down to a simple summary. In short, it’s a stop-motion anthology series exploring the pitch-black depths of life, our fears, our desires, and like a loose thread being pulled from the fabric of existence.

Why we like it: It’s basically The Twilight Zone and Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared’s love child, an onslaught of diabolical and hilarious “what the f**k?” vignettes that feel tailor-made to be forwarded in hush-hush messages to your best sicko mates. But it’s not hollowly twisted; prepare for it to linger like an earwig that’s scurried inside your head.

Words by Cameron Frew

21. Tales From the Crypt (1989-1996)

HBO

Cast: John Kassir

What it’s about: A horror anthology series hosted by the Cryptkeeper – a rotting zombie with a penchant for a pun – who told terrifying tales to good ghouls and boils!

Why we like it: As a kid, I was always weirdly fascinated with the hideous Cryptkeeper puppet (hardly surprising, I mean, look at him!), but as an adult, I’ve come to appreciate the terrifying tales he told. In particular, the episode Forever Ambergris has served as potent fuel for several recurring nightmares, and it’s hardly surprising that other episodes have gone on to inspire horror movies like Terrifier 3!

Words by Tom Percival

20. Scream Queens (2015-2016)

FX

Cast: Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Abigail Breslin, Lea Michele, Keke Palmer, Glen Powell, Jamie Lee Curtis

What it’s about: Kappa House at Wallace University is forced to take on a bunch of new members for their sorority, and that goes down as well as a cup of cold sick with their leader, Chanel No. 1. Soon after, murder ensues.

Why we like it: Consider me Chanel No. 6 because Scream Queens basically changed my life. Sure, Season 2 was basically a flop, but let’s not talk about that. Let’s bask in the majesty of Season 1 for eternity. I could praise any of its delicious cast for their performance. Still, our holy trinity here is Lea Michele in a neck brace, Abigail Breslin and her allegedly toothy vagina, and Emma Roberts with a never-ending supply of bitchy quotes.

Words by Jasmine Valentine

19. Dexter (2006-2013)

Showtime

Cast: Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, James Remar

What it’s about: Dexter Morgan is a Miami PD forensic technician who harbors a dark secret – he’s also a serial killer murdering criminals that his colleagues failed to bring down.

Why we like it: The idea of a blood spatter analyst who spends his working hours solving crimes and his spare time committing them proved to be irresistible for audiences, so much so that the Dexter show ran for eight seasons and was followed by a sequel series, as well as a forthcoming prequel. Michael C. Hall was born to play the deeply weird title character, while the undoubted highlight was Dexter going toe-to-toe with John Lithgow’s ‘Trinity Killer’ in Season 4.

Words by Chris Tilly

18. Yellowjackets (2021–Present)

Showtime

Cast: Melanie Lynskey, Ella Purnell, Christina Ricci

What it’s about: Playing out in two time periods, Yellowjackets focuses on a soccer team’s plane crashing in the Canadian wilderness and what the teenage girls onboard do to survive. As well as the repercussions of those decisions on the players who are still alive in 2021.

Why we like it: Playing like a cross between Lost and Lord of the Flies – with some cannibalism thrown in for good measure – Yellowjackets is a dark, taboo-busting comedy, as well as a full-blown horror story. The young cast features star-making turns from the likes of Sophie Thatcher and Ella Purnell, while Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, and Juliette Lewis are clearly having a blast as their older counterparts. Plus, Season 2 actually delivers on the flesh-eating promise of Season 1.

Words by Chris Tilly

17. Black Mirror (2011-Present)

Netflix

What it’s about: An anthology series that explores the dark side of technology and society. Each standalone episode presents a dystopian or speculative future, often showing how technological advancements can have unintended, chilling consequences on human behavior and relationships.

Why we like it: What other TV show could depict the UK Prime Minister f**king a pig on national television in the first episode? Charlie Brooker is a different breed, and though many compare his dystopian masterpiece to the likes of The Twilight Zone, Black Mirror has established itself as a genre of its own.

Alongside its ruthless dissection of modern society, the anthology series’ unique storytelling, compelling performances, and horrific twists are just a few of the features that draw us in each and every season. Even better, Brooker continues to evolve with the times, making it one of the few shows I hope never, ever has to end.

Words by Daisy Phillipson

16. Channel Zero (2016–2018)

SyFy

Cast: Paul Schneider, Fiona Shaw, Jeff Ward, Rutger Hauer

What it’s about: Four terrifying creepypastas – Candle Cove, No-End House, Butcher’s Block, The Dream Door – come to life in Channel Zero, a horror anthology series that transfers the internet’s scariest, most famous short stories to television.

Why we like it: If you’re an adult of the Goosebumps generation, Channel Zero will scratch a specific, hard-to-reach itch: skin-crawling, festering stories that prey upon your childhood anxieties and morbid curiosity. Its pacing isn’t perfect, but where others have failed, it captures that scroll-scroll-scroll, spooked compulsion on Reddit in TV form.

Words by Cameron Frew

15. The Last of Us (2023–Present)

HBO

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Nick Offerman, Anna Torv, Gabriel Luna

What it’s about: Twenty years after a fungal pandemic reduces millions of people to mindless, monstrous killers, Joel agrees to embark on a cross-country trip with precious cargo: Ellie, a teenage girl who may have the cure in her blood.

Why we like it: The Last of Us achieves the impossible: adapting one of the greatest – if not the greatest – games of all time with respect, flair, and two immaculate performances, plus a heart-rending episode that easily sits among the Ozymandias and Pine Barrens echelon of elite television. It’s the best video game adaptation ever, without question.

Words by Cameron Frew

14. Fall of the House of Usher (2023)

Netflix

Cast: Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas

What it’s about: Fall of the House of Usher plays out over three timelines: the distant past, detailing pharmaceutical mogul Roderick Usher’s rise to power; the recent past when all six of his children died in quick succession; and the present, where Roderick reveals the House of Usher’s dark secret.

Why we like it: Modern’ Master of Horror’ Mike Flanagan tackles Edgar Allan Poe using his regular ensemble, and the result is something very special. The Netflix series adapts the story from which it takes its title in an entertaining fashion, modernizing and extending the central tale in sick and twisted directions. But Flanagan also cleverly weaves in most of Poe’s classics in frequently shocking fashion, including The Black Cat, The Tell-Tale Heart, The Masque of the Red Death, and The Pit and the Pendulum.

Words by Chris Tilly

13. Dead Set (2008)

E4

Cast: Riz Ahmed, Davina McCall, Jaime Winstone

What it’s about: While stuck in the Big Brother house during a season of the reality show, a group of contestants are unaware that a horrific zombie takeover has broken out in the real world.

Why we like it: If you’re unfortunate enough not to be familiar with Big Brother, then you best get acquainted before checking out this satirical (but deathly scary) take on the famous reality TV show. Combining the classic tropes of reality television with a truly frightening zombie apocalypse is a genius move and one that results in one of the freshest takes in the entire subgenre. But it’s also plenty of fun, with more BB references and awkward moments than you can shake a severed arm at.

Words by Jessica Cullen

12. Hannibal (2013–2015)

NBC

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Hugh Dancy, Gillian Anderson

What it’s about: While investigating a series of grisly murders, FBI Agent Will Graham is paired with forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter, little realizing that his new colleague is a serial killer who sometimes eats his victims.

Why we like it: Thomas Harris launched ‘Hannibal the Cannibal’ on an unsuspecting public in 1981 through the novel Red Dragon. We’ve since had two terrifying portrayals of the character from Brian Cox and Anthony Hopkins.

But Mads Mikkelsen brought something new to the table through three seasons of Hannibal, a show that pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable on network television in terms of violence. His Lecter is charming and debonair, with sartorial elegance and superb culinary skills. He’s also highly sexual, bringing a disturbing new dimension to the relationship between Hannibal and Will.

Words by Chris Tilly

11. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997–2003)

20th Century Studios

Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon

What it’s about: Buffy Summers is chosen as her generation’s Slayer, a hunter chosen by fate to defeat the forces of evil. Alas, this makes maintaining decent grades and having a social life pretty hard.

Why we like it: What was originally a goofy musical becomes a defining TV show of the ’90s, as witty as it could be scary and tongue-in-cheek all the while. Sarah Michelle Gellar created an icon in Buffy, a smart, savvy hero who was distinctly vulnerable, too. The real strength of the series comes from the wider cast through the assistance and challenges of Buffy’s friends, mentors, and enemies. And the theme tune rocks.

Words by Anthony McGlynn

10. The Walking Dead (2010–2022)

AMC

Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

What it’s about: After waking up from a coma, Rick Grimes is forced to lead a group of survivors through a zombie apocalypse, looking for food, shelter, and salvation, all while fending off the undead – and fighting the living.

Why we like it: Grotesque practical effects, likable (and loathsome) characters, patient, water-cooler storytelling, and genuine horror; at its best, The Walking Dead was unbeatable.

It may have ended in Season 11, but the show reached its zenith with Season 7’s opener, one of the most traumatizingly scary and intense episodes in the history of television. “You can breathe. You can blink. You can cry. Hell, you’re all gonna be doing that.”

Words by Cameron Frew

9. Goosebumps (1995–1998)

Fox Kids

Cast: Hayden Christensen, Adam West, Ryan Gosling

What it’s about: An anthology show adapting the children’s horror book series by R. L. Stine, Goosebumps covers various terrifying tales, from a mask that won’t come off the wearer to a camera that can tell the future.

Why we like it: Most horror fanatics who grew up during the peak era of children’s horror probably have Goosebumps to thank for their dark obsessions. Goosebumps was an anthology horror back when they were still cool, telling genuinely spooky and imaginative tales that stuck with book-readers and show-watchers alike without ever scaring us enough to put us off the genre entirely. Everyone has their favorite Goosebumps episode, proving that it was more than a great horror show: it was a third parent.

Words by Jessica Cullen

8. Ghostwatch (1992)

BBC

Cast: Michael Parkinson, Sarah Greene, Mike Smith, Craig Charles

What it’s about: In this controversial live edition of Ghostwatch, the BBC investigates a home hit with an “astonishing barrage of supernatural activity,” according to host Michael Parkinson. Its footage was so disturbing that it’s never been aired on British television again.

Why we like it: America has The Blair Witch Project. The UK has Ghostwatch, an extraordinarily committed, heart-thumping exercise in fear that belongs in the echelons of TV legend. Over 30 years later, its analog presentation has only made it scarier. It has the insidious aura of lost media, but remember, “Pipes wants to see everybody!”

Words by Cameron Frew

7. Supernatural (2005–2020)

CW

Cast: Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins



What it’s about: Two estranged brothers take over their “family business,” traveling around the US and solving cases of ghosts, legends, and monsters while searching for their missing father.

Why we like it: Without getting too nostalgic, Supernatural is, in a word, iconic. A relic of the Tumblr era of culture and one of the most prevailing instances of fandom of all time, Supernatural was the perfect bridge for Goosebumps kids to adult horror fans.

The monster-of-the-week style approach mimicked the success and appeal of Buffy and the like while still tackling themes of faith, family, and endurance. It also had a banging soundtrack and is probably responsible for introducing most teenage girls to classic rock. Thanks, Winchester bros.

Words by Jessica Cullen

6. The X Files (1993-2018)

Fox

Cast: David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Mitch Pileggi, Robert Patrick, William B. Davis

What it’s about: Two FBI agents are assigned to investigate alleged extraterrestrial activity. One is a total skeptic, and the other cannot help but believe.

Why we like it: Two words… Gillian Anderson. When it comes to ET or supernatural folktales, no program captured a broad range better than The X Files. Its legacy speaks for itself, as does the fact that its reboot actually worked. Three decades later, it still holds up, and now, we all believe.

Words by Jasmine Valentine

5. Midnight Mass (2021)

Netflix

Cast: Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater

What it’s about: After finishing his prison sentence for a drunk-driving incident, Riley Flynn returns to his isolated island hometown, only to find that religious fanaticism and strange new figures are taking over the townspeople and turning them into something ghastly.

Why we like it: In the scope of Mike Flanagan’s Netflix collection, Midnight Mass doesn’t get much love. This is rather unfair, considering how carefully and beautifully the story of vampires in a quiet coastal town is crafted. In classic Flanagan fashion, there are twists, monsters, and secrets. But more importantly, there are raw human moments of grief, pain, and hope, all of which make him one of the finest horror maestros working today.

Words by Jessica Cullen

4. American Horror Story (2011–Present)

FX Elizabeth Short as portrayed in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story

Cast: Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Lily Rabe, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Evan Peters

What it’s about: An anthology series telling a different horrific tale over each season. Think of this revolving cast as a theatre company with Ryan Murphy attached.

Why we like it: Even the worst seasons of AHS have something to offer. We saw Lady Gaga’s acting debut in Hotel, saw Sarah Paulson as a two-headed twin in Freak Show, and learned “knotty pine” was an insult in Coven. Its early stories are masterpieces (come on, nothing is beating Asylum), and now it’s entrenched in the cultural zeitgeist. There’s not going to be a horror list without this, you stupid sl*t.

Words by Jasmine Valentine

3. Twin Peaks (1990–1991)

ABC

Cast: Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Ontkean, Lara Flynn Boyle

What it’s about: FBI Agent Dale Cooper is sent to the fictional town of Twin Peaks to investigate the murder of High School homecoming queen Laura Palmer. What he finds is a place that’s filled with quirky characters and something evil lurking beneath the surface.

Why we like it: Who killed Laura Palmer? That’s the question at the heart of Twin Peaks and one that gripped viewers for the brief period that the show aired. Collaborating with Mark Frost, director David Lynch brought his surreal celluloid style to the small screen in uncompromising fashion, and the result was something unique, hypnotic, and ultimately quite terrifying as Cooper discovered the terrible answer to that question.

Words by Chris Tilly

2. Stranger Things (2016–Present)

Netflix

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder, David Harbour

What it’s about: Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: Will Byers is snatched by a mysterious, terrifying creature from the Upside Down, and a young girl named Eleven emerges into the world with psychokinetic abilities. Will’s friends find her, and all hell(fire) breaks loose as they uncover a multi-dimensional conspiracy.

Why we like it: I’m a ’90s child, born to parents whose pop culture foundation is rooted in the ’80s. The Goonies, Stand By Me, It, Nightmare on Elm Street, Ghostbusters; it’s all in my DNA. Stranger Things felt like a gift from the TV gods: a heart-rendingly affectionate ode to stories that allow me to null the pain of adulthood and escape into simpler times. It’s Netflix’s flagship series for a reason: it’s the best thing the streaming service has ever made.

Words by Cameron Frew

1. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Netflix

Cast: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti

What it’s about: The Crain family, who once lived in the haunted Hill House, reunite as adults to confront the lingering trauma and supernatural forces that tormented them in childhood. Flashing between past and present, the show reveals the dark secrets and tragedies that haunt both the family and the house.

Why we like it: Flanagan’s first The Haunting entry is one of his best, with Hill House proving to be a masterful blend of psychological horror and family drama. It’s also the most rewatchable, with the series packed full of Easter eggs and hidden ghosts (as many as 43, according to some estimates). All of this is anchored by powerful performances and its gothic setting, making it a bone-chilling watch from start to finish.

Words by Daisy Phillipson

Hunting for other ghosts and ghouls? We've got you covered. Check out our lists of the best zombie games ever made or our guide to the scariest horror anime. If that's not enough, we also spoke to Smile 2 star Naomi Scott about the bleakest ending to a movie in 2024.