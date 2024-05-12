Solo Leveling Arise tier list: Best hunter characters ranked

Here’s the ultimate Solo Leveling: Arise tier list that ranks every hunter character you can get in the game from best to worst.

Netmarble launched Arise with 24 hunter characters for players to get their hands on to clear through high-ranking Gates and defeat iconic bosses from Solo Leveling. However, it has been tricky to know which characters are the best for use to assemble the strongest hunting team possible.

Contents:

Solo Leveling: Arise best hunter character tier list

Tier Characters (Hunters) S Cha Hae-In A Min Byung-Gu

Choi Jong-In

Emma Laurent

Seo Jiwoo

Baek Yonhoo (Silver Mane) B Kang Taeshik

Lee Bora

Lim Tae-Gyu

Nam Chae-Young

Hwang Dongsoo

Park Heejin

Baek Yonhoo C Kim Chul

Yoo Jinho

Hwang Dongsuk

Ann Ruiz D Son Chiyul

Woo Jinchul

Han Song-Yi

Lee Joohee

Jo Kyuhwan

Park Beom-Shik

Kim Sangshik

S-tier hunter characters in Solo Leveling: Arise

S-tier Hunter Character Skills & abilities Cha Hae-In Cha Hae-In has exceptionally strong damage per second compared to every other hunter for normal damage and critical damage combos on your enemies.



She can also use a unique ability that stops enemies from healing themselves, which can be key against tough monsters.

Cha Hae-In is by far the best hunter character you can get in Solo Leveling: Arise and therefore the only S-tier character.

A-tier hunter characters in Solo Leveling: Arise

A-tier Hunter Character Skills & abilities ﻿ Min Byung-Gu Min Byung-Gu is the most formidable support character in Arise, who can weaken enemies, as well as heal and buff characters in your hunting team quickly. Baek Yonhoo (Silver Mane) The best Gate boss killer in Solo Leveling: Arise, Silver Mane boasts insane bleeding damage and the ability to buff himself.



As his health decreases, he will only get stronger during your fights and will be able to deal increasingly high amounts of Dark damage. Choi Jong-In Emma Laurent is the best all-around hunter character in Arise, offering a wealth of support, breaking, and damage-dealing benefits.



All her skills can break bosses, as well as deal enormous Fire damage. This combined with her ability to use Burn attacks to weaken enemies, while increasing Fire damage and Defense Penetration for your hunting team, makes her incredibly useful. Emma Laurent Emma Laurent is the best all-around hunter character in Arise, offering a wealth of support, breaking and damage-dealing benefits.



All her skills can break bosses, as well as deal enormous Fire damage. This combined with her ability to use Burn attacks to weaken enemies, while increasing Fire damage and Defense Penetration for your hunting team, makes her incredibly useful. Seo Jiwoo Seo Jiwoo is a diverse character that, thanks to her skill reset abilities, allows her to deal damage while solo for long periods.



This compared with her strengths in breaking enemies, such as bosses, and her ability to also give shields to your hunting team, makes her a top-tier character.

B-tier hunter characters in Solo Leveling: Arise

B-tier Hunter Character Skills & abilities ﻿ Kang Taeshik Kang Taeshik’s strengths come from his high damage per second compared to others, and his ability to deal damage by Bleeding enemies.



If you haven’t got Silver Mane at your disposal, who has very similar abilities and strengths, further upgrades make Taeshik a decent pick. Lee Bora Lee Bora is strong as an off-field support hunter, who can deal a reasonable amount of Dark damage, as well as the ability to weaken opponent’s damage.



She is especially useful against bosses, due to her debuffing abilities, which allow her to reduce the attack and movement speed of enemies. Lim Tae-Gyu Lim Tae-Gyu is another strong hunter for boss fights due to his breaking abilities, but mainly for his Ultimate being able to deal the highest damage potential in Solo Leveling: Arise.



Despite his damage per second still being reasonably strong, it is fairly hard to hit enemies with his ranged attacks. Nam Chae-Young Nam Chae-Young is impressive at taking down enemies’ guards with her ranged Water damage attacks, but needs considerable upgrades to give her damage a boost.



She also has the added ability of being able to freeze opponents, which is especially useful as a support when fighting bosses to let your stronger damage hunters attack. Hwang Dongsoo Another support option is Park Heejin, who can support your hunting team in various ways. These include increasing Ultimate damage, overall damage, and removing debuffs from your team. Park Heejin Baek Yoonho is the best breaker in the game for defeating bosses, as well as one of the best all-rounder hunter characters in Solo Leveling: Arise.



All of his attacks, abilities, and skills will allow you to break opponents quickly. This is paired with reasonably strong support skills, defense, damage and the ability to passively weaken enemy defenses. Baek Yonhoo Baek Yoonho is the best breaker in the game for defeating bosses, as well as one of the best all-rounder hunter characters in Solo Leveling: Arise.



All of his attacks, abilities, and skills will allow you to break opponents quickly. This is paired with reasonably strong support skills, defense, damage, and the ability to passively weaken enemy defenses.

C-tier hunter characters in Solo Leveling: Arise

C-tier Hunter Character Skills & abilities ﻿ Kim Chul Kim Chul is a great Tank hunter who can create a shield for himself and your hunting team. By using his Ultimate, he can reduce the damage dealt to your allies and provide more shields.



He also can stun enemies for a few seconds, making him a good support character. Yoo Jinho Sung Jinwoo’s best friend, Yoo Jinho, is easy to use and has the benefits of being able to break and stun enemies, as well as being able to heal, provide defense boosts, and give attack increases to your team. Hwang Dongsuk Ann Ruiz’s strengths ly in her unique ranged Water attacks that can inflict waves of damage, debuffs, and can even break her enemies. But, she will need a lot of upgrades to give her damage a boost. Ann Ruiz Ann Ruiz’s strengths lie in her unique ranged Water attacks that can inflict waves of damage, debuffs, and can even break her enemies. But, she will need a lot of upgrades to give her damage a boost.

D-tier hunter characters in Solo Leveling: Arise

D-tier Hunter Character Skills & abilities ﻿ Song Chiyul If you don’t have Choi Jong-In, then Son Chiyul is another option who shares similar skills and abilities. However, he is severely weak against bosses and is best to keep upgrading to wipe out Gate monsters. Woo Jinchul Woo Jinchul’s weakness is his damage, which is the lowest of all SSR rarity hunters in Solo Leveling: Arise. His only real strengths come from his skills of being able to dodge and evade attacks easily. Han Song-Yi Despite her damage per second being okay, she is still one of the worst overall and is best avoided if you need a Water hunter. If you have no choice, then make sure you upgrade her damage and critical damage. Lee Joohee Lee Joohee is only good for healing, but it is not that useful in Solo Leveling: Arise. Her damage lacks and so does her and support abilities to give attack increases and mana recovery boosts to your hunting team. Jo Kyuhwan Jo Kyuhwan is fairly lackluster overall, with his damage, range, skills and abilities being average. He does have the ability to break and stun enemies when upgraded, but again it is nothing special. Park Beom-Shik Park Beom-Shik’s skills are not the worst and his damage is reasonable, but his health is severely lacking. His knockdown abilities are only his real standout positive. Kim Sangshik Kim Sangshik is the worst hunter character of all you can choose in Solo Leveling: Arise. He has considerably low damage, ineffective skills, and short skill range. The only positive is his ability to break, which many have.

Check out more Solo Leveling Arise guides:

Article continues after ad

Solo Leveling: Arise free codes | How to reroll to instantly get best hunters