When is Dandadan Episode 2 streaming? Full release schedule

Dandadan is a highly anticipated new show for 2024, and you can tell becase there are multiple options if you’re looking to watch week to week.

On paper, Dandadan sounds simple: a ghost sceptic and an aliens cynic set out to prove each other wrong. However, the anime show looks so much deeper than that, as the cases the two high students explore are increasingly horrifying and strange.

Momo, a ghost investigator who doesn’t think aliens are real, and Ken, an aliens true believer who isn’t one for ghosts, definitely have one of the strangest meet-cutes you’ve seen recently. Nonetheless, their misadventures are set to fuel what might turn out to be the best anime of the year if it remains consistent.

If you’d like to watch the whole unfold, we have the Dandadan schedule in full, so you just have to worry about the spectral beings and extraterrestrials.

When is Dandadan Episode 2 out?

Episode 2 of Dandadan starts streaming on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Crunchyroll and Netflix are handling distribution in the UK, while they’re joined by Hulu in US, and it’s expected that all three will have each episode at the same time. This is relatively rare for the industry, and it just goes to show how lucrative major anime releases are becoming.

Dandadan release schedule:

Episode 1 – October 3, 2024

Episode 2 – October 10, 2024

Episode 3 – October 17, 2024

Episode 4 – October 24, 2024

Episode 5 – October 31, 2024

Episode 6 – November 7, 2024

Episode 7 – November 14, 2024

Episode 8 – November 21, 2024

Episode 9 – November 28, 2024

Episode 10 – December 5, 2024

Episode 11 – December 12, 2024

Episode 12 – December 19, 2024

What time do new episodes become available?

Episodes of Dandadan start streaming at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM BST on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Thanks to Crunchyroll, simulcasting has become increasingly common, allowing fans worldwide to enjoy their favorite shows as soon as they’re done airing in Japan.

How many episodes of Dandadan will there be?

The first season of Dandadan is going to run for 12 episodes. This is around standard for a cour or season, taking us right up to Christmas.

It’s a lower commitment from Science Saru, giving the animators more time to get everything right. This is an ambitious project, with every episode looking packed full of wild set-pieces and contrasting aesthetics, so everyone has their work cut out for them.

