What is Murder Mindfully about? Netflix’s ‘new Breaking Bad’ crime series explained

Netflix heard your calls to bring back Breaking Bad’s vibes and whipped up Murder Mindfully, a new stylish comedy that does exactly what it says on the tin.

Some of this year’s best TV shows have been absolute surprises – just look at Baby Reindeer to see how something unassuming can quickly become stratospheric.

Now Netflix has moved on to try and recreate the vibes of another massive success, Breaking Bad. Less secret meth lab this time, but more secret murder.

Article continues after ad

I’m talking about Murder Mindfully, the dark comedy that’s quietly dropped on the streamer. But what’s it actually about?

What is Murder Mindfully about?

Murder Mindfully follows Björn Diemel, a successful lawyer who accidentally becomes a murderer while at a mindfulness retreat.

Think Nine Perfect Strangers, only with a little more black comedy. The official Netflix synopsis reads “When mafia lawyer Björn attends a mindfulness class to find a better work-life balance, he discovers surprising new coping strategies – including murder.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you think the title feels familiar, there’s a reason why. The new TV show is based on the novel of the same name, created by Karsten Dusse.

“Björn has been given an ultimatum: repair his work-life balance, or his wife Katharina will leave him – and take their daughter,” the original synopsis adds.



“He reluctantly starts a mindfulness class and to his surprise, it’s a revelation. He becomes calmer, more focused, and he’s starting to understand what’s really important in life. So when his client and brutal crime boss Dragan Sergowicz tries to interfere with his precious family time, Björn remembers his new-found goal to find serenity – and kills him.



“Now Björn can deepen his practice and seek inner peace – violently.”

Article continues after ad

Unsurprisingly, the TV adaptation has stayed faithful to its original source material… so if you enjoyed the darkness the first time around, you aren’t likely to be disappointed.

Article continues after ad

However, if you read the English translation of the book, be prepared for the TV version to be in German (with English subtitles, of course).

Murder Mindfully cast

Tom Schilling leads this murderous team as Björn, with Emily Cox and Michael Ihnow in supporting roles.

Netflix

Here’s the full cast list:

Article continues after ad

Tom Schilling

Emily Cox

Britta Hammelstein

Murathan Muslu

Peter Jordan

Pamuk Pilavci

Johannes Allmayer

Sascha Alexander Geršak

Marc Hosemann

Luca Maric

Is it worth watching?

It doesn’t have an official Rotten Tomatoes score, but the series has been tipped as an underappreciated sleeper hit, releasing to almost no fanfare.

Netflix

Karina Adelgaard at Heaven of Horror wrote: “If you’re in the mood for a genre series that is fun, but also lethal, then Murder Mindfully is a solid choice. Very entertaining and strangely lovable. Especially thanks to Tom Schilling’s portrayal of the main character.”

Charles Hartford at ButWhyTho added: “Murder Mindfully delivers a thoroughly enjoyable ride. With great characters and a surprising plot, the series keeps the viewer invested in its world, even if it lacks the highs of truly great television.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Murder Mindfully is available on Netflix now. For more of the streaming service‘s shows, check out the latest on Stranger Things Season 5 and Virgin River Season 6. Alternatively, you can take a look at more TV shows streaming this month.