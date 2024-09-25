All American Season 7 cast “exodus” proves fans were right to be worried

Fans have claimed the show’s been “ruining” itself for months – and after this week’s casting bombshell for All American Season 7, they have a point.

If you’ve been keeping up with developments ahead of All American Season 7 (which we’re still a way off of getting), you’ll know there have been major changes.

Original lead actor Taye Diggs left back in Season 5, with the new TV show‘s subsequent lead Daniel Ezra bailing out before Season 7 took shape. Fans have already dubbed the move a “disaster,” but now there’s more.

Article continues after ad

According to a new report from TV Line, only three of the original seven returning cast members have signed deals for the new season, meaning a staggering five key characters will be leaving the show in an “exodus” wipeout.

Michael Evans Behling (Jordan), Greta Onieogou (Layla), and Bre-Z (Coop) have got the green light, while Samantha Logan (Olivia), Cody Christian (Asher), Karimah Westbrook (Grace James), Monét Mazur (Laura Baker), and Chelsea Tavares (Patience) will not be series regulars.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

CBS

However, The CW is trying to convince fans that it’s not all bad news. Ezra will be back to direct episodes in Season 7, while “other fan favorite OG characters” have been touted for a cryptic return… but we don’t know who.

In the meantime, All American Season 7 is diverting negative attention onto two new leads that will pick up the baton. The show’s logline reads: “taking it back to where it all began: Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High.

Article continues after ad

“It’s the same heart, same NFL dream, same crosstown rivalry, same messy hormones, ushered in by a new generation of L.A. teens, a new Beverly coach, and our OG Vortex fam, who are surprised to find they’re supposed to be the responsible adults now.”

It might seem like more of the same on the surface, but many fans have already checked out. From the speed and severity of the changes, they’ve got every right to be.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The CW

“So I saw that the original AA has no main cast members returning. Would it be at all a possibility that these characters would appear on that show? Or why wouldn’t they just cancel that and give this show a proper ending? So weird all around lol,” one posted on Reddit.

A second agreed, “Probably not. It wouldn’t make any sense. They’re just bringing in new people as regulars. All American was Spencer’s story and if Spencer isn’t the main focus anymore what’s the point? AAHC could’ve gotten a proper ending instead since it’s only Simone’s junior year.”

Article continues after ad

“I’ve decided I will not watch Season 7,” a third fan explains. “There are certain characters that are the heart of the show that it just won’t feel right when they are gone. Taye’s departure was a big one and now Daniel officially… and others unofficially. It won’t be the same.

Article continues after ad

“I’m sorry but nothing about the setup of the characters who are left entices me to stay, they weren’t chosen as leads for a reason. But good luck to whoever is watching next season and sorry in advance to the writing that’s gonna now happen to your new leads. Heavy is the head that wears the crown.”

Article continues after ad

If you’re willing to try All American Season 7, new episodes will be released in 2025. In the meantime, Seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Netflix.

While you wait for more from All American, check out our list of the best sports movies. Or, if it’s good American fun you’re after, get ready for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 and Captain America 4.