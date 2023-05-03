What is The Tailor about? New Netflix series explained

The Tailor, a brand new mystery-drama series, has just dropped on Netflix – so, here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

Netflix has been spoiling us on the drama-thriller front of late, bringing us hit new shows such as The Night Agent, Obsession, and The Market Heart, to name a few.

What’s more, we’re seeing an increasing number of properties from across the globe hitting the streamer, with the latest news unveiling Netflix’s plans to invest $2.5 billion into creating Korean content for the platform.

The Tailor combines the two, as a thrilling mystery-drama from Turkey that has piqued the interest of viewers from around the world. So, here’s everything you need to know about Season 1 of the show before diving in.

What is The Tailor about?

The Tailor – translated from Terzi – centers on an iconic tailor who’s trying his best to deal with family secrets amid the death of his grandfather – the man he inherited the business from. When a woman arrives at the tailor’s home to apply for the job of caretaker for his surviving father, we find out she’s harboring secrets of her own.

Check out the trailer below:

As per Netflix’s official synopsis: “Terzi tells the story of Peyami, a young and famous tailor who inherited talent and successful business from his grandfather. With the death of his grandfather, Peyami brings his biggest secret to the core of his life in Istanbul and now has to take care of him without a soul finding out the truth.

“Running away from her abusive relationship with Dimitri, Esvet mysteriously appears in Peyami and Mustafa’s lives with her own secrets.”

The Tailor cast: Who’s in it?

The cast for The Tailor on Netflix includes:

Çağatay Ulusoy as Peyami Salih Bademci as Dimitri Şifanur Gül as Esvet Olgun Şimşek as Mustafa Ece Sükan as Suzi Zeynep Özyurt Tarhan as İrini Murat Kilic as Faruk Celile Toyon as Sülün Hatun Vedat Erincin as Ari Lila Gürmen as Lia

Ulusoy started his acting career in the drama series Adını Feriha Koydum, which ran from 2011 to 2012. He’s gone on to appear in Medcezir, a remake of The OC, before taking on the lead role in the Netflix series The Protector.

Alongside her starring role in The Tailor, Gül is known for her recurring appearances in drama shows such as Yaratilan, Sevdim Seni Bir Kere, and Cam Tavanlar.

Is The Tailor worth watching?

Since it’s still early days, The Tailor is yet to receive a Rotten Tomatoes score, although there are a number of reviews with mixed opinions.

One description that has been used numerous times is “soapy” – so if you’re into your soapy melodramas, this could be for you. As said by Ready Steady Cut, “It’s sometimes romantic, but never sexy, and is often quite suspenseful while always remaining entirely depth-averse. Some people will definitely hate it. Others, though, will be pretty taken by it.”

It’s a Stampede wrote: “I believe one of the main reasons I find myself connecting with The Tailor is because the series feels very ‘soapy’. With its small cast of characters, its family-focused story, and the constant twists and revelations, the whole thing plays very much like a soap opera. Of course, I appreciate this may put some people off The Tailor, if this is really not your kind of thing, but those who don’t mind a good soap will find much to enjoy here.”

For those who aren’t into the genre, The Tailor didn’t go down quite so well. Digital Mafia Talkies said the Netflix series is like Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Phantom Thread “for boring people,” adding: “Everything about the show is so robotic and cliche that it genuinely doesn’t feel like a human could’ve conjured this even on their worst day.”

If you’re interested in finding out for yourself, The Tailor is available to stream on Netflix now. For everything coming to Netflix in May 2023, head here.