Bleach star has one regret about TYBW anime

While Bleach TYBW Part 3 covers the fight against Yhwach, voice actor Hideo Ishikawa reveals his biggest regret about the anime.

Bleach TYBW Part 3 bids farewell to Jushiro Ukitake, the captain of Squad 13. After the Soul King’s death, the three realms are on the brink of destruction. Not only does his existence hold together the three realms, but he also regulates the flow of souls into and out of Soul Society and keeps the flow stable.

Article continues after ad

Hence, his death can cause unimaginable destruction in the world. While the Soul Society panics over the chaos, Ukitake steps forward to temporarily take the Soul King’s place. He dies during the Kamikake ritual and helps stabilize the Soul Society for ten minutes.

Disney Plus

In an interview with Oricon, Ukitake’s voice actor Hideo Ishikawa revealed his biggest regret for the anime, saying: “Ukitake is the only captain of the current Gotei 13 who hasn’t used bankai yet! So I wanted to say “bankai” even once (laughs). I have heard many people’s bankai during dubbing and when watching the anime. As for Morita, how many times have I heard “bankai!” (laughs). I was really jealous.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

At the age of three, Ukitake developed a fatal lung disease. His parents took him to Mimihagi’s (Soul King’s right hand) shrine and prayed to take his lungs away. Mimihagi complied with their demands, which allowed Ukitake to survive and even become a Soul Reaper.

He was powerful enough to become a Squad Captain. Hence, he must’ve known how to use Bankai. However, the series never revealed his Bankai, which stripped his voice actor of the joy of saying “Bankai.”

Article continues after ad

Since it’s such a powerful ability, almost every Bankai is always hyped and is followed by an incredible fight. However, we’ve only seen Jushiro’s Shikai, Sōgyo no Kotowaria dual blade.

While you watch Bleach TYBW Part 3, don’t forget to check out the complete Fall 2024 anime schedule. Also, don’t forget to check out our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Oshi no Ko Season 3, and Solo Leveling Season 2 for more shows that are coming back soon.



Article continues after ad